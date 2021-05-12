The old blues song goes: “If it wasn’t for bad luck, I wouldn’t have no luck at all…”
Such was the lament for Ironwood Ridge junior tennis player Jacob Goldman. After an outstanding season where he went 19-5 in singles and doubles and led his team to a 9-2 record, Goldman, by the (bad) luck of the draw, ended up playing the same guy in both the team and the individual playoffs, losing close matches both times. (The odds against that happening are astronomical.)
Goldman’s dad, well-known immigration lawyer Mo Goldman, was a member of a squad that put together one of the most-amazing streaks in Tucson athletic history. Back in the late ’80s/early ’90s, the Green Fields Country Day School Griffins reached the state championship game in boys basketball four years in a row (under two different coaches). It’s impressive when a school does that in an Olympic sport (swimming, cross country). But when a school does it in basketball, it’s off-the charts ridiculous.
“Those were good times,” is all Mo will say.
Jacob used to play other sports, but eventually he whittled it down to year-round tennis. “I know that a lot of kids have become single-sport athletes, but in tennis, you pretty much have to.”
Next year, Goldman should again be the No. 1 player on the Nighthawk squad, but he may not be the only Goldman to hold that distinction. His younger sister, Sarah, will be a freshman next year and word is that she may start as the No. 1 player and go from there.
For his part, Jacob wants to have a stellar senior year and he wants to do everything he can to see to it that he and his team both get past the first round at the state tourney in 2022.
