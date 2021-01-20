In the movie “Modern Romance,” writer/director/actor Albert Brooks plays an especially neurotic nebbish who is actually lucky in love, but doesn’t have enough sense to realize it. He over-thinks everything and, in the process, drives away the woman who is perfect for him. In the uncomfortable break-up scene, Brooks tells Kathryn Harrold, “What we have is a no-win situation.”
When she says that she doesn’t know what that means, Brooks says, “You know, a no-win situation. Vietnam…this.”
If ever there were a no-win situation, it’s the Arizona Interscholastic Association trying to figure out what to do with winter sports here in Arizona. On Friday, Jan. 8, acting on a recommendation from their own Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the AIA made the painful decision to cancel the 2020-21 seasons of basketball, wrestling and soccer. Thousands of athletes across the state were devastated, especially seniors who would miss out on that once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The reaction was swift and not very pretty. The AIA was vilified online. School athletic directors were flooded with calls and emails. An online petition gathered tens of thousands of signatures in a matter of days. One local coaching legend called the cancellation “hypocritical,” claiming that the AIA had conducted a successful football season.
In this time of the pandemic, “success” is quite relative. True, some football teams were able to make it through most (but not all) of a season. They did so with a combination of strict protocols, discipline and more than a little luck. However, there undoubtedly were programs that were just as focused and disciplined who didn’t catch any luck and had to cancel games. It’s doubtful that a majority of observers would characterize the football season as a success.
A few days later, the AIA reversed itself. The initial 5-4 vote to cancel the season became a 5-4 vote in favor of going ahead. (Jim Love of Flowing Wells was the person who changed his vote. The reasons he gave for doing so were rather nebulous.)
So, now winter sports will proceed, although it’s anybody’s guess what they will look like.
(I should mention that, due to a family matter, this will be the first time in 25 years that I am not coaching high-school girls basketball. I miss the heck out of it, but I didn’t get any particular pleasure out of it when it was canceled.)
Usually, the winter season starts around Halloween. Teams get three weeks of practice and maybe a scrimmage before jumping into competition Thanksgiving week. This year, the AIA originally pushed things back a couple weeks, then a month, and then another month. Looking back, it was ridiculous to think that the pandemic situation would somehow get better over the holidays.
Eventually, schools were told that they could start practicing on Jan. 4, but that blew up when Arizona became the No. 1 COVID hotspot in the world. In the upper Midwest of the U.S., states that had been hit hard in the autumn are now averaging between 40 and 60 cases per 100,000 population. Arizona’s number is around 140, with Graham County (Safford and Thatcher) coming in at a grim 241.
Of the people who voted against having a season, a couple questioned why the AIA even has a Medical Advisory Committee if they’re not going to follow the strong recommendations. Yavapai County Superintendent Tim Carter is quoted as saying, “If we were required to follow the (scientific) data, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.”
Besides the obvious fear of spreading the virus even further, the Advisory Committee was concerned that, with Arizona’s hospitals nearing full capacity, an injured athlete might not be able to receive treatment in a timely fashion (or at all).
So, they’re plunging ahead and hoping for the best. Most teams, if they play at all, won’t have games until around Feb. 1, which is the time, in most years, when the regular season comes to an end. The seasons will be shortened. Most high-school basketball teams, with two tournaments thrown in with the non-conference schedule and league play, will usually play 20-25 games in a regular season. This year, teams are hoping to get in between 10-14 games.
It’s going to be a matter of hoping for the best and fearing the worst. The AIA is insisting that all athletes wear a mask or a gaiter over the mouth and nose at all times. (Yeah, that’s gonna happen.) Attendance at games will be limited to two parents or guardians per player and school medical staffs and trainers must follow and document strict COVID-19 protocols at all times.
In the effort to do what’s best for these high-school athletes, there’s really no certain right answer. But there are a whole lot of potential wrong answers out there, just waiting to
happen.
