Track and field stars from across the state converged on Mesa Community College over the weekend for the AIA State Track Championships.
Local athletes from several high schools performed well at the event, with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy’s girls team earning the best finish, coming in ninth place in Division IV, with 35 points.
In Division II, the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks boys team placed 13th overall, with 22 points, while CDO finished 25th with 10 points, while the Lions boys squad finished 29th overall in Division IV with five points.
Nighthawks Tony Torres and Parker Bays had the highest finish in their respective events of any local boy, with each finishing second in the 1,600-meter and shot put, respectively.
CDO’s Nathan Busack and Turner Kahn were the lone medalists on the Dorados’ boys squad, with each finishing fourth in the javelin and pole vault.
On the girls side, CDO had the best finish in Division II, placing 16th overall with 12.83 points, while Marana finished 25th and Ironwood Ridge and Mountain View finished tied for 31st overall.
CDO’s Virginie Horrocks was the highest finisher in the Division II meet, placing third overall in the pole vault, with a jump of 10 feet, 6 inches.
Marana’s Sarah Chapman finished fourth overall in the shot put, with a throw of 37 feet, 10 inches in the event.
The Lions girls team was paced by Kacy Haynes, who finished second overall in the 100-meter dash, at 12.6 seconds, as well as Angel Addleman, who finished third in the 400-meter and fifth in the long jump.
Marana hosts inaugural youth football camp
New Marana football coach Louie Ramirez announced the inaugural Marana Youth Football Camp last week.
The camp, which will take place at Marana High School at 8 a.m. next Saturday, May 19, is open to anyone in grades 4 through 7, costing $25 to attend.
The camp features a talk with former Arizona Cardinal Ben Patrick, who will speak about his journey to the NFL.
For more information, contact Ramirez by email at l.e.ramirez@maranausd.org.
