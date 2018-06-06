A swarm of players line up on a parched practice field on a cloudless summer afternoon in the shadows of the imposing rockfaces of the Santa Catalina Mountains.
The sweat-stained young men are running through a series of conditioning drills, methodically hitting a blocking sled at full force, before breaking off into their positional groups.
It’s another day for the 30 or so high school athletes at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy—which has taken the football world by storm.
The latest chapter in the Lions rags-to-riches gridiron tale was last year’s improbable 13-1 campaign, which came agonizingly close to a fairytale ending.
The Lions won their first 13 contests in 2017, rolling through a stacked Division 3A South region, before falling to Queen Creek’s Casteel High School, 35-28, in the state championship game.
That team, under the leadership of Coach Jerry Harris, was able to come within an eyelash of the program’s second championship in three years, despite having 31 players (18 varsity only) by season’s end.
Fast-forward six months to the team’s May practice, and much about the Lions remains the same.
Harris and company must find a way to replace 13 seniors, including do-it-all quarterback Christian Fetsis this fall—but have the talent to avoid a major setback this season.
“A lot of young guys are going to have to play,” Harris said. “We don’t have a lot of big-name, marquee type players that are returning. So, they’re going to have to pull together, play as a team. And with our brand of football, that should still leave us in a pretty good position.”
Harris’ confidence comes from the team’s style of smash-mouth football that prioritizes speed over size, flying in the face of a spread-happy evolution in the sport.
It’s an old-school, blue collar style of play that works wonders for the Lions, racking up 656 points in 14 games a year ago, thanks to a rushing attack that averaged an eye-popping 317.9 yards per game.
Harris knows it will be difficult to replace some of the team’s best athletes from a year ago, with Fetsis (1,181 rushing yards), Tamarat McLeod (819 yards), Dakota Haynes (574 yards) and Mitch Maas (535 yards) graduating.
He’s confident that a cast of athletic underclassmen, including rising junior Ryan Garcia and PJ Haynes, will do everything they can to carry the load this fall.
“In high school football, you get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit,” Harris said. “So, you take the guys that come out here. You coach them up. You try to put them in the best position you can to be successful.”
Ready to surprise the competition
Incoming senior back Jonathan Stanton knows how tough it will be to replicate the team’s dominance this season, but believes the Lions have the talent and camaraderie to do just that.
“We’re having fun out here, we’re working hard and I think because kids are getting the chance to step up,” Stanton said. “That’s really given them motivation, the fire to go as hard as they can.”
Stanton will be a huge cog in the Lions attack on both sides of the ball this fall, putting up 33 tackles, 6 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries at defensive end a year ago.
The 5’11” two-way star will likely see playing time under center entering fall camp, with Fetsis’ graduation.
Stanton believes the Lions have the makeup and chemistry to overcome the loss of Fetsis and company, but that it’ll take their undevoted attention this summer to do so.
“We’re just going to have to find our own identity as a team. Obviously, we’re not the same team we are last year,” Stanton said. “We did lose quite a few seniors last year, I don’t think that means that we’re going to take too much of a setback. We just have to be out here working hard every day and putting in maximum effort and we’ll be fine.”
The Lions face a reinvigorated 3A South region this fall, with longtime power Safford moving in and Vail’s Empire High School moving out.
Harris is quite familiar with the Bulldogs, having played them multiple times over the last half-decade. He knows how difficult it will be to repeat as region champs this fall but has confidence that his men will do what it takes over the summer to do what’s necessary to succeed.
“I think that we’re going to continue to be competitive,” he said. “Adding Safford to the mix is an upgrade in my opinion for the region. So, I think 3A South will continue to be a strong region to contend with statewide.”
For players like Stanton, the addition of Safford means a higher standard of competition, something that they welcome as competitors.
“There’s definitely some good teams in our region,” Cole said. “I think we’ll have some tough competition, I think it will be fun.”
Rising senior two-way lineman Casey Way has a similar level of confidence in the team’s prospects going forward.
Way, who registered 67 tackles and 5.5 sacks a year ago, knows how well Harris and his staff can coach and has total confidence that they’ll do everything necessary to prepare the squad for battle.
“I think this year won’t affect us that much,” Way said. “Because I think what really drives this team is the coaches and how they prepare us to get ready for games.”
For Harris, the art of coaching comes from something near and dear to his heart, which is the ability to teach the fundamentals of the sport to a captive audience every day.
“I think if you enjoy coaching you enjoy teaching,” he said. “So, what I really enjoy is just the teaching again, seeing the light bulbs go on and again seeing a kid go from you know really having no idea to gaining mastery in a fairly short period of time, it’s very exciting and very fulfilling for a coach.”
It’s that dedication and love of the game that stands out for rising senior lineman Braeden Cole.
Cole, like so many of his teammates, said that Harris’ brand of coaching does a good job of mixing tough love with motivation, maximizing the unique talents of his players.
“He always tells us that he loves us. He also tells us when he doesn’t love our football. That really explains him as a coach,” Cole said. “You always know that when he’s reprimanding you that he still loves you and cares about you as a person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.