While most people, including the sad and unfortunate members of the high-school graduating class of 2021, will look back on this year as the WORST EVER, there were a couple bright spots. With meticulous planning, a strict adherence to protocols, and, certainly, a good measure of luck, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy was able to put together a near-complete football season, one that took them all the way to the state semifinals.
A lot of the credit goes to Pusch Ridge’s longtime athletic director, Lonnie Tvrdy. (Oddly enough, his last name is pronounced just like it’s spelled…Tuh-vur-dee.) He immersed himself in the guidelines set forth by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and then made sure that everyone hoping to be a part of a successful football season—coaches, players, families, and other fans—were aware of the school’s policies and were willing to do their part. Accordingly (and somewhat amazingly), the season went off with only a couple minor glitches.
As COVID-19 cases spiked in Arizona during the summer, administrators at schools, both public and private, were in a quandary as to how to best prepare for a season that may not even end up happening. What kind of off-season activities could be allowed? How much flexibility would go into shuffling around game schedules, especially since such things as travel plans and officials are often determined months in advance? And was it actually a matter of providing false hope to young student-athletes, considering that absolutely no one knew what was going to happen when Autumn came around?
Watching many of the school districts struggle with the unprecedented problem(s), it often felt like the situation where you’re a 30-minute drive away from a 3 appointment. You look at the clock that says that it’s 2:55, and you tell yourself, “Well, I’m not late YET.”
Guidelines were posted and opening days were announced. Then they were modified and pushed back. Then canceled. Then reinstated. Adding to the uncertainty was that Pusch Ridge would be led by a first-year coach, Kent Middleton.
But Pusch Ridge persevered. While bigger schools in Tucson wouldn’t get to play until the day before Halloween, Pusch Ridge opened its season on Oct. 2 with an easy win over Eastmark. The next week, they would travel across the state to face powerhouse Yuma Catholic, with the hometown Shamrocks coming away with a tough 14-7
victory.
What followed were six straight wins. In the final three games before the state playoffs, the Lions outscored their opponents, 175-15.
In the first round of state play, Pusch Ridge hosted Wickenberg. The Lions came away with a relatively easy 35-6 win, but in the process, senior running back Evan Lovett suffered an ankle injury that would make Pusch’s offense decidedly less explosive. (Lovett is the son of former UA wide receiver—and Lion assistant coach—Lamar Lovett.)
They would again face Yuma Catholic, this time at a neutral site in Phoenix, and would do so with a hobbled, albeit still game, Lovett. The star running back had put up video-game numbers in his time at Pusch Ridge. He would finish his Lion career with 3,411 rushing yards, an absolutely ridiculous 9.6 yards per carry. (How nice would it be as a coach to have a runner who basically averages a first down every time he carries the ball?)
If his career numbers are insane, the stats for his senior season are even wilder. He gained 1,401 years on only 117 carries for an average of 12.0 yards per carry, while scoring 17 touchdowns.
Lovett toughed it out as best he could in the State semifinal game. He reinjured his ankle during a kickoff return and had to be helped back to the sideline. He returned to key a drive late in the third quarter that would cut the Yuma Catholic lead to 23-20. Eschewing their two-quarterback system, Pusch Ridge lined up Lovett at QB to take direct snaps. He gained 26 up-the-middle yards on four consecutive plays, dragging multiple Shamrock players into the end zone on the last one.
It was the final touchdown of Lovett’s career and the last score for the Lions on the night as Yuma Catholic went on to a 36-20 win.
Middleton, who actually played hockey in college, couldn’t possibly be more effusive in his praise of everyone involved. “The players bought in, the administration provided guidance, the parents were very supportive,” says Middleton. “It was a great season.”
While it’s tough for the seniors to have fallen just short of an appearance in the championship game, Middleton is excited about the future. His players will start their lifting program in January, working toward what everyone hopes will be a COVID-free 2021
season.
“Our future is bright if we do the right things,” says Middleton. “Very bright.”
