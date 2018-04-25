The young men of the Marana football squad have a new leader in Louie Ramirez, who’s set to bring a deep well of knowledge to the back-to-back section champions.
A former NAU and Truman State graduate assistant, Ramirez has learned the intricacies of coaching from some of the brightest minds in the state of Arizona. When he steps foot on the Tigers field, he will do so with every intention of building upon the school’s recent football renaissance under outgoing coach Andy Litten.
Taking over a program presents challenges for every coach, though Ramirez will approach his new job in a unique position: He’s not much older than his players.
At only 25 years old, Ramirez was walking the halls of his own high school less than a decade ago—though he’s learned plenty in the years since.
Speaking on his upcoming move to Marana, The Tigers new head coach said his goal is to put the lessons learned as an assistant coach at Gilbert’s Mesquite and Tempe’s Marcos de Niza high schools to good use.
Ramirez has learned from legendary coaches like former Marcos de Niza’s Roy Lopez and NAU’s Jerome Souers, and said he believes he has what it takes to apply lessons learned in his first head coaching position.
“A lot of it for me is the love and passion for football,” Ramirez said. “Being at NAU, being at Marcos, being at Mesquite, the level of involvement with the community you can see that those kids live and die football, and it’s awesome because if you get kids that love football you’re going to have a successful program.”
Ramirez has football running in his blood, and is ready to tackle his first head coaching opportunity as one of the youngest coaches in the state.
The ASU alum’s path to Marana began a half-decade ago when he was working as a student assistant with the Sun Devils.
The Casa Grande native remembers one of the team’s assistants giving him a piece of advice that shaped his life.
“He said, ‘Louie, if you want to do this thing, get some experience coaching high school football,’ and I did,” Ramirez said. “That’s probably the best advice I ever got.”
Student of the game
His experience with Lopez at Marcos de Niza and Mesquite’s Jim Jones opened up an opportunity to move up the ranks, taking his first graduate assistant role at Missouri’s Truman State.
Ramirez’s main role at Truman was to develop the team’s running backs while getting his foot into the frenetic world of college coaching. He spent two years in Missouri before moving back to Arizona to help
longtime director of recruiting/player development Craig Knoth in Flagstaff.
Knoth, who’s coached for 13 years under Souers, said that Ramirez is more than capable of guiding the Tigers to unreached heights.
Knoth said he’s seen how hard Ramirez works at his craft, and how deep his understanding of the intricacies of the game is, putting in long hours with the team.
“He’s very organized, detailed, hard-working—everything that you’re looking for in a young coach,” Knoth said. “He did everything he could to help us out, and he’s done a great job of picking up things to do just that.”
Winning ways
Ramirez said his time with Knoth and Souers has shaped him as a coach and as a man, giving him a blueprint for his future.
He knows how important it is to build strong bonds with his players, having sat down with the team’s seniors to go over his vision for the program.
Ramirez’s main goal, in his own words, is to use Souer’s emphasis on building player confidence and maturity, so they can succeed in whatever they do once they graduate.
“We always talk about our core values and that’s kind of what you live and die by when you’re building a program and if you instill that on a daily basis,” Ramirez said. “Not only do you get buy-in from kids, but you get buy-in from parents, administration, top to bottom.”
Ramirez doesn’t see himself as a coaching wunderkind, but more so a student of the game. He believes that his dedication to the sport, and his commitment to building relationships within the community, will ultimately allow him to succeed with the Tigers.
“It’s not necessarily that I’m the right answer or I’m going to be the person that takes them to the next level,” he said. “I’ve always been a firm believer the people you surround yourself with, if you surround yourself with good quality people that will take you dividends in life.”
Ramirez knows how important a college education can be, as the first member of his family to go to college. He wants each of his players to achieve the same, borrowing a code of ethics put in place by a former boss of his.
“It’s going to be establishing the foundation of our CORE values; C stands for comradery, O stands for Ownership, R stands for Respect, and the E stands for Effort and everything that we do,” Ramirez said. “They’re going to get tired of me saying this but we’re going to continuously be a good person, in that order in the sense of we’re going to win in the classroom, not just the football field, but we’re going to win in the classroom and we’re going to win in life.”
Knoth has seen Ramirez’s efforts, both on the field and in recruiting, up close and personal over the last 24 months.
He knows that the young coach has the type of skillset necessary to thrive at any level.
“Louie’s just a consistent guy,” Knoth said. “He’s not a roller coaster guy, he’s a pretty straight forward character. So, I think that’s the biggest thing about him.”
Ramirez knows there’s a long way to go until his team takes the field for the first time against Scottsdale’s Horizon High School on Aug. 17.
In the interim, he’s focused on doing whatever it takes to get the program where it needs to be to succeed, both on and off the gridiron.
“I’m looking forward to the year and working with the entire school and community,” he said. “And just pouring into these student athletes and preparing them for life ahead.”
Ramirez has already received a vote of confidence from some of the Tigers players, including junior Trenton Bourguet and Tariq Jordan, who play quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
“Coach Ramirez so far has shown that he is a really cool dude, a down to earth guy that just simply wants to be the best, and I like that about him already,” said Jordan, who added that he is eager for the season to begin.
“He seems like he is very excited to be here and is ready to take this program to the next level,” Bourguet said. “From everything I’ve heard about him, he loves the game of football and is a very specific and detailed coach.”
