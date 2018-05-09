AJ Kaiser stung a belt-high fastball deep into an overcast sky last Tuesday afternoon, cutting through a gale force headwind for a two-run home run.
The moonshot off the bat of the senior catcher was the final salvo in a methodical destruction by the Canyon del Oro High School Dorados, giving them an 8-2 over Flagstaff’s Coconino High School lead they’d never relinquish.
Kaiser’s home run, in combination with senior pitcher Mikayla Santa Cruz’s mettle, carried CDO to an 8-3 win in the second round of the Division 4A state softball playoffs.
Kaiser said her fifth inning blast was extra sweet, having reached base via walks in each of her first three at-bats of the day.
“I think when it comes down to it you just have to shoot for ground balls,” Kaiser said. “I mean, don’t try to do anything special. I’ve been walked a lot, lately, so getting that pitch just felt nice.”
Coach Kelly Fowler praised her team for their ability to stave off a pesky Coconino squad, scratching across runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
“I loved how they played. They played strong and solid, smart,” Fowler said. “We did a lot of really good things today, so I’m really pumped.”
Fowler believes her team is comfortable with the pressures that come with being the top seed in the 16-team playoff.
She knows that her squad, with nine seniors that played on last year’s state championship team, has the maturity and poise to thrive when the stakes are at their highest.
“I think they’re actually kind of used to it, and they play through it,” Fowler said. “That’s part of their comfort zone. And we’ve lost some games this year, we’ve lost seven. But those seven were good losses. So, they don’t roll with the high ego, they just keep working.”
A Lancing blow
Two days after beating Coconino, Fowler didn’t mince words in the immediate aftermath of her team’s hard-fought 5-4 defeat at the hands of longtime rival Salpointe Catholic.
The longtime Canyon del Oro softball coach, who guided the Dorados to the Division 4A state championship a year ago, praised her players’ resolve in a seven-inning heavyweight fight against the Lancers.
She ushered a proclamation that speaks volumes about her steadfast belief in her team, saying the Dorados will beat Coconino again Tuesday, May 8, to setup another clash with the Lancers.
Fowler’s voluminous confidence comes from team’s ‘been there, done that’ approach to the game, with nine seniors who played key roles in last year’s title run.
She knows that her team is playing well, in spite of their one-run defeat to the Lancers and believes the extra game could be a blessing in disguise.
“Sometimes it’s a good thing because you don’t have to sit for so long and wait,” Fowler said. “And so, you can just kind of stay in the groove. You know and be ready. So, we will see what happens.”
The Dorados played Coconino after deadline on Tuesday, setting up a possible rematch with the Lancers at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 10.
Nighthawks rolling through Division 5A tournament
It’s been a tournament to remember for the Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks, who rolled through the tournament’s first three rounds last week.
The eighth-seeded Nighthawks started its tournament roll by shutting out Desert Edge, 10-0, in the first round, followed by a 12-3 thrashing of top-seeded Arcadia on May 1.
They followed that up with another shutout victory, beating fourth seed Chaparral 5-0 in the third round on Thursday, May 3.
The Nighthawks face the winner of Tuesday’s Arcadia-Chaparral elimination bracket game in the semifinal round. Arcadia or Chaparral would have to defeat the Nighthawks twice to advance to the state finals, scheduled for Monday, May 14 at Tempe’s Alberta B. Farrington Softball Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.