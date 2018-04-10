Sports rankings

(As of Monday, April 9)

Baseball

Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 5th

Catalina Foothills (Division 4A): 6th

Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A):  13th

Marana (Division 5A): 34th

Mountain View (Division 5A): 29th

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 12th

 

Softball

Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 6th

Catalina Foothills (Division 4A): 30th

Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A):  1st

Marana (Division 5A): 23rd

Mountain View (Division 5A): 16th

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 18th

 

Boys Volleyball 

Canyon del Oro (Division 5A): 18th

Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A):  6th

Marana (Division 5A): 33rd

Mountain View (Division 5A): 1st

 

Beach Volleyball 

Canyon del Oro (Division I): 21st

Ironwood Ridge (Division I):  6th

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.