(As of Monday, April 9)
Baseball
Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 5th
Catalina Foothills (Division 4A): 6th
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 13th
Marana (Division 5A): 34th
Mountain View (Division 5A): 29th
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 12th
Softball
Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 6th
Catalina Foothills (Division 4A): 30th
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 1st
Marana (Division 5A): 23rd
Mountain View (Division 5A): 16th
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 18th
Boys Volleyball
Canyon del Oro (Division 5A): 18th
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 6th
Marana (Division 5A): 33rd
Mountain View (Division 5A): 1st
Beach Volleyball
Canyon del Oro (Division I): 21st
Ironwood Ridge (Division I): 6th
