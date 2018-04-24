CDO, Marana finish top-five in girls track
It was a banner weekend for the Dorados and Tigers at Saturday’s Southern Arizona Track Championships. The teams finished fourth and fifth overall, respectively, scoring 50.5 and 50 points.
CDO pole-vaulter Virginie Horrocks won the Saturday event with a height of 9 feet, 9 inches. Mountain View pole-vaulter Macy Young finished second with a personal best of 9 feet even.
The Tigers 4x100-meter relay team of Reilly Kalina, Seadra Hamilton, Camila Hamilton and Marisa Rivas finished third overall at 51.04 seconds, behind Ironwood Ridge’s team of Hannah Irwin, Hannah Price, Paelata Helu and Berkeley Larsen, which won the event at 49.14 seconds.
Canyon del Oro’s 4x400-meter relay team of Trinity Showalter, Mariah Santillan, Brianna Boitano and Hayleigh Solano finished second overall in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:13.91. The relay team from Tucson High School won the event.
Sharia Santos, Camila Hamilton, Kaitlin Stamm and Mackenzie Fenton also led the Tigers to a third place finish in the 4x800-meter relay, with a time of 10:42.03 in the event. Marana Mountain View shot putter Grace Hala’ufia finished second in the shot put, with a throw of 36 feet, 2.75 inches.
Quinn Williams of CDO finished second overall in the long jump, behind Gila Ridge’s Mia Corner; her best distance on Saturday was 36 feet, 8.5 inches in the event.
Parker bays sets shot put record
Ironwood Ridge junior Parker Bays broke the school’s junior record for shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 10 inches at Saturday’s championships.
The Nighthawk also set a personal record, finishing with the longest throw at the event. Other local athletes that finished in the top-ten of Saturday’s finals were Marana sophomore Tanner Wengert, who finished seventh overall with a throw of 42 feet, 10.25 inches and Ironwood Ridge junior Christopher Bell, who finished 10th overall with a throw of 41 feet, 11.25 inches.
Bays also finished second overall in the discus, with a throw of 140 feet, 7 inches, finishing one inch shy of Cholla’s Rudolph Tapia in the event.
Other local athletes that placed at the event were Mountain View’s Malcolm Williams and CDO’s Jahman Cole, who finished second and third overall in the finals of the 400-meter dash with times of 50.87 and 51.87 seconds.
Ironwood Ridge’s Avery Dylla finished fourth overall in the 800-meter, at 2:03.60, followed by a fifth place finish in the 1,600-meter, finishing that race in 4:41.13. CDO distance runner Andrew Peters finished fifth in the 3,200-meter, with a personal record of 10:33.53 in the race.
The CDO 4x400-meter relay team of Matthew Busack, Jahman Cole, Justin Garrett and Spencer Miller finished second overall with a time of 3:26.94 in the race, while the Marana 4x800-meter relay team of Evan Essif, Kyle Partin, Chalen Lozano and Eryk Mejia finished third overall at 8:25.65.
Nathan Busack of CDO finished second in the javelin with a distance of 147 feet, 6 inches—finishing four inches shy of Andrew Rhonehouse of Catalina Foothills in the event. Teammate Turner Kahn finished third in the pole vault, clearing a height of 13 feet even in the event, three feet behind the event winner.
Ironwood Ridge’s Royal Miller finished third overall in the triple jump, finishing with a distance of 40 feet ,11 inches in the event. The winner, Gabe Martin of Empire, cleared 44 feet, 9 inches to take gold.
Alyssa Perez commits to Pima Community College
Marana senior guard Alyssa Perez committed to play at Pima Community College on April 17. The 5-foot-7-inch guard averaged 12.4 points per game, 4.7 steals, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Tigers, guiding to them to a 21-6 record and a playoff berth this past season.
Rankings (as of Monday, April 23)
Baseball:
Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 4th
Catalina Foothills (Divison 4A): 2nd
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 15th
Marana (Division 5A): 34th
Mountain View (Division 5A): 24th
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 18th
Softball:
Canyon del Oro (Division 4A): 1st
Catalina Foothills (Divison 4A): 28th
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 7th
Marana (Division 5A): 21st
Mountain View (Division 5A): 13th
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (Division 3A): 21st
Boys Volleyball:
Canyon del Oro (Division 5A): 14th
Catalina Foothills (Divison 5A): 30th
Ironwood Ridge (Division 5A): 7th
Marana (Division 5A): 34th
Mountain View (Division 5A): 2nd
Beach Volleyball:
Canyon del Oro (Division I): 21st
Ironwood Ridge (Division I): 8th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.