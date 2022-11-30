While out with friends it is often customary to meet for coffee before hitting the mall or specialty shops. Maybe a caffeine lift prior to car or furniture shopping sounds good. This might not be such a good thing for our wallets. A study published in the June 11 issue of The Journal of Marketing looked at how caffeine might influence customer spending.
“Caffeine is one of the most powerful stimulants that is both legal and widely available,” the researchers noted. Coffee is our biggest source of caffeine with tea and sodas coming in second and third.
We are drinking more coffee, both at home and at the ubiquitous artisan coffee shops that serve it in very large quantities. It is estimated that between 85% and 90% of Americans drink at least one caffeinated beverage every day. Chocolate, kola nuts, yerba mate, foods made with coffee (such as the Italian dessert Tiramisu) energy drinks, and even some chewing gums contain caffeine but usually in smaller amounts. We also find caffeine in some prescriptions, and it is a popular headache remedy since it constricts blood vessels, lessening the pain.
This marketing study found that people who drank a caffeinated beverage before shopping bought more things and spent more money than they might have if they had foregone the drink. Of interest is that this caffeine effect is strong for more self-indulgent products such as scented candles and room fragrances than such rudimentary items like paper towels and kitchen utensils. This can easily be extrapolated to spending on a fancy blouse rather than a plain t-shirt or the candy apple red car instead of standard beige, or even a trip to a fancy resort when the original plan may have been a few days at a three-star hotel.
Caffeine is a stimulant and can create a state of alertness and activation. A “positive hedonic state” is excitement and more energized activity. This can boost the perception of some things and makes them seem more promising such as chocolate candy and how good you might look in that fancy blouse. Caffeine can also cause a “negative hedonic state” which is anxiety and nervousness but usually in far greater quantities than 200 mg. The study looked at the effects of caffeine intake from 30 to 100 mg since most caffeinated beverages fall into this range. The research team set up an espresso station near the entrances of two different retail stores in France and outside a department store in Spain.
Upon entering these stores, half of the shoppers were given a complimentary cup of coffee containing caffeine (intake was 30 to 100 mg) and the other half given decaf or water.
“We found that the caffeine group spent significantly more money and bought a higher number of items than those who drank the decaf or water,” reported the researchers. The caffeine group also bought more enjoyable items such as scented candles and there was little to no difference in the more utilitarian purchases. An interesting finding was that this spending was seen in people who drank a little over two cups or less but not in the heavy coffee drinkers.
This was not a health-oriented study, but it certainly impacts our health and decision making. Retailers are certainly looking for ways to enhance consumer spending and perhaps we need to be alert to triggers that impact our behaviors. Just be aware that when you might have a coffee and chocolate cake for lunch, your shopping experience may change. And perhaps there are other such triggers such as music, which can enhance a shopping experience or detract from it.
Enjoy the coffee and evaluate for yourself the marketing research conclusion!
Mia Smitt is a longtime nurse practitioner. She writes a regular column for Tucson Local Media.
