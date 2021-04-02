If you're free this afternoon and haven't had luck scheduling an appointment for your COVID vaccine, the University of Arizona's state COVID-19 vaccination POD has about 1,500 appointments open today between 2-6 p.m.
People must register for an appointment online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 for help in both Spanish and English.
