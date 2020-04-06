Fourth Avenue’s favorite chicken spot is doing its part to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic by launching a new program through which customers can purchase a meal or beer for a healthcare professional.
According to Drunken Chicken co-owners Ben Sattler and Micah Blatt, they launched the Pay It Forward Program because they believed it was the right thing to do considering the unprecedented circumstances we’re living through and the dangerous nature of the healthcare industry right now.
“We decided to do this because we realize that times are tough for everyone, and we wanted to do something for those who are literally risking their lives to help our entire community,” Sattler and Blatt told Tucson Local Media.
To participate in the pay it forward program, all you have to do is make a donation when you’re placing an order. The restaurant has set donations amount that correlates to a food item (or beer). There is also an option to donate however much you want.
Once enough money is raised for a food run, Drunken Chicken will load up a delivery vehicle and head to a predetermined healthcare facility. According to Sattler, they will change facilities with every order.
In addition to the free meals, the eaterie is also donating 10 percent of all sales from the program to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
“We have seen an unprecedented response from those in the restaurant/service industry, and it's the reason that many restaurants, such as our own, can continue to exist,” Sattler and Blatt said. “We’re doing our best to survive these times, much like others, and in keeping our strong sense of community, we can all overcome this terrible disaster together.”
