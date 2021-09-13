An uptick in drowning deaths is raising new concerns and reminding Southern AZ residents to become more vigilant and make sure they understand and adhere to pool barrier requirements to help keep young ones safe. Last month, the Tucson Fire Department responded to an incident where a 3-year-old girl was found under water for nearly a minute. In the U.S., more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. And, because of the prevalence of pools, children in Arizona drown at almost twice the national rate.
Arizona law is clear on barrier (e.g., pool fencing, gates, etc.) requirements that homeowners must follow to keep their pool areas safe and secure to reduce the likelihood that a little one will suffer a near-drowning, or worse. The law applies to homes where children are residing who are less than 6 years old and states that a swimming pool or “contained body of water” deeper than 18”, wider than 8’ and is intended for swimming, shall be protected by:
• An enclosure of at least 5’ tall
• Have no openings in the barrier through which a spherical object 4” in diameter can pass
• The surrounding wall must be at least 20 inches from the water’s edge
• Gates must be self-closing and self-latching with the latch at least 54 inches above the ground and a release mechanism no less than 5 inches from the top of the gate, or be secured by a padlock that requires a key or electric opener which can have the latch at any height
Individual cities and towns in Pima County may have their own modifications to these rules so it is best to check with your municipality if you are building a pool or moving into a home where a pool exists.
Beyond and in addition to having appropriate barriers and fencing around a home pool, it is critically important that parents and caretakers carefully watch and monitor their young ones around pools or areas where drowning is a hazard. If they do not, beyond potentially tragic outcomes involving their children, they can face civil and sometimes criminal liability if they are negligent or reckless when it comes to keeping children, teens and adults safe at the pool. We’ve all heard the saying “Two seconds is too long.” Already this year, people have lost their lives at Arizona swimming pools and some of those deaths may have been prevented by proper construction of pool barriers and through greater vigilance.
At the same time, in the event of a serious injury or worse at one’s pool, it is more important than ever to have homeowners and/or renters’ insurance, as applicable, to help cover against civil accident claims. There are different coverages depending on whether the pool is inground or above ground or portable. Homeowners with pools and renters of homes with pools should contact their insurance agents to discuss their situations and to make sure appropriate insurance is in place.
In the event of a serious injury or death at an Arizona pool, a lawyer can provide counsel and help navigate the myriad of legal, medical and insurance issues that families face. Hopefully, by complying with Arizona pool fencing requirements and always supervising your young children, this will never be an issue!
Marc Lamber is a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent-rated trial attorney and public safety advocate. A director at Fennemore Craig, Lamber chairs the Personal Injury Practice Group and has been featured in national and local media, including the Arizona Republic, USA Today, ABC News, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the ABA Journal and many others.
