Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital received an “A” grade for achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections, according to a news release.
“We’re excited to receive this distinction, and so proud of the entire team, as everyone played a part in our success,” said Brian Sinotte, Market Chief Operating Officer for Northwest Healthcare. “These past 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic presented us with many challenges, but our team remained committed to safety and patient care.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent, national, watchdog organization committed to healthcare quality and safety. Its Hospital Safety Grade assesses general hospitals across the country every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but both Oro Valley Hospital and Northwest Medical Center show us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
To see both Oro Valley Hospital’s and Northwest Medical Center’s full grade details, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org
