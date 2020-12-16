In Arizona, the population of adults aged 65 and older is expected to increase by 174% by 2050. As this demographic surges, health advocates and professionals want to help older adults and community members prepare and educate themselves on one of the major issues plaguing Arizona’s older populations: falls.
According to Lee Itule-Klasen, a co-lead for the Southern chapter of the Arizona Falls Prevention Coalition, the data on falls is relatively limited but the state is seeing high fall mortality rates and thousands of emergency room visits. In 2018, it was the leading cause of injury-related death for people ages 65 and older and medical costs associated with falls added up to more than $900 million annually in Arizona, Itule-Klasen explained. Arizona’s fall-related deaths per 100,000 people were 84 in 2018, which was higher than the national average according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Five Northern Arizona University students, Michele Hedlund, Bojana Graic, Michael Isbell, Celeste Vidal, and Carolyn Wells, recently conducted a community health assessment related to an area in northwest Tucson bordering Oro Valley. After analyzing data and information gathered from governmental agencies, surveys of the community and interviews with community members and stakeholders, the research group classified falls as a priority local health problem.
The assessment identified environmental factors leading to falls such as poor street lighting and lack of sidewalks. In addition, the team discovered, through an interview with the Golden Ranch Fire District, that the number one reason for emergency response calls for older community members is falls.
The nursing students’ assessment not only gave them a glimpse into the risks falls pose in a predominantly older population in an increasingly older city, but it also put the national implications into perspective.
“As nursing students, we know that risk for falls among older adults is not only a health concern for our community of interest, but it’s also a national health concern,” Hedlund said.
Hedlund brought up a variety of statistics to exemplify the national gravity of this issue among older adults.
“According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injuries like hip fractures among older adults and the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries,” Hedlund said. “Also according to the CDC, fall death rates increased 30% from 2007 to 2016.”
The magnitude of fall-related injuries and deaths nationally has led to a variety of initiatives being introduced. On a local level, the Falls Prevention Coalition set two main goals to achieve between the years, 2018 and 2021: to “increase collaboration among community partners to coordinate referral and access to fall prevention interventions and resources in Pima County for older people” and to, “improve the awareness of fall risk factors, prevention strategies, and resources among older people, their family, caregivers, and organizations serving older people in Pima County.”
Itule-Klasen explained that falls do not have to be a normal part of the aging process because everybody can take the steps to be proactive. Some of the steps she advises people to take are to stay active, be aware of surroundings, check and update medication regularly and check blood pressure, vision and hearing regularly. She explained the importance of identifying one’s risk factors.
“I like to categorize them in three areas: physical risk factors and those are changes in your body that increase your risk for a fall; behavioral risk factors, those are actions or non-actions that increase our risk for a fall, so if we’re not checking our environment around us and we’re not being diligent, those are behavioral risk factors; and environmental risk factors and those are the hazards that are in and around your home,” Itule-Klasen said.
Hedlund stressed the importance of identifying modifiable risk factors: factors that can be modified to reduce the risk of falls. Some of the risk factors she listed are impaired balance, mobility limitations, visual impairments, reduced muscle strength and conflicting medications. Hedlund advises that to deal with some of these risk factors, the first thing people should do is talk to their primary care physician, who can review medication, provide recommendations for exercise programs and check vitamin D levels, which is important to muscle and nerve health.
According to the CDC, more than 800,000 patients a year are hospitalized because of a fall injury, most often because of a head injury or hip fracture. One out of five falls causes a serious injury, and each year at least 300,000 older people are hospitalized for hip
fractures.
Because senior falls are such a health risk and burden to public medical resources, the CDC has released multiple publications aimed at reducing these numbers. Most recently, the “CDC Compendium of Effective Fall Interventions” listed fitness groups, home risk assessments and podiatry exercises as possible interventions against falls.
The CDC also published a Guide to Implementing Effective Community-Based Fall Prevention Programs.
These “Community-Based Fall Prevention Programs” are intended to serve as local resources that can consist of key stakeholders from health and social service organizations, state and county agencies, and academic institutions. These partnerships, which focus on exercise, diet and awareness, have been implemented by municipal departments of health as well as organizations like YMCA.
“Falls are not an inevitable consequence of aging. However, falls do occur more often among older adults because fall risk factors increase with age. A fall risk factor is something that increases a person’s chances of falling. This may be a biological characteristic, a behavior, or an aspect of the environment,” the guide says. “People are living longer and falls will increase unless we make a serious commitment to providing effective fall prevention programs. Fortunately, the opportunity to help reduce falls among older adults has never been better, because research has demonstrated that falls can be prevented. Today, there are effective fall prevention programs that can be used in community settings. By offering these programs in our communities, we can reduce falls and help older adults maintain their health and
independence.”
