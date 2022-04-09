Hooray for Arizona and Hawaii for recognizing the value of Standard Time as the rest of the nation adopts Daylight Savings Time. Unfortunately, last month, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, making daylight savings time (DST) permanent to avoid the twice yearly changing the clocks to and from Standard Time (ST).
Permanent Standard Time is much better for human health than either the biannual time changes or permanent Daylight Savings Time. Studies upon studies have shown that daylight savings time interrupts our bodies’ circadian rhythms. Our body clocks are aligned with the daily cycle of the sun and this is commonly referred to as our circadian rhythm. Our central “master clock” is primarily set by light and reduced exposure by day and overexposure by night can lead to impairment of our circadian sleep regulation. These changes then can lead to shorter sleep cycles (less than six hours) and this is associated with such health issues as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and coronary heart disease. Does the one hour really make a difference? Yes, indeed, it creates an ongoing desynchronization between our innate body clocks and the sun. Despite some arguments, this does not save energy, reduce crime and accidents, or improve mental health.
We think of having more daylight with permanent DST but in reality, there would be 80 to 100 more dark mornings per year compared to permanent ST. (Think of freeway commuting and children walking to school). Laboratory experiments in humans have shown that “circadian misalignment” leads to mood disorders, cognitive impairment, less glucose regulation and insulin sensitivity, and changes in the hormone leptin that can cause increased hunger and weight gain.
Of interest in the ST vs. DST debate is the increase in cancer incidence on the western borders of all the U.S. time zones as compared to the eastern borders. It has been shown that circadian disruption is a likely human carcinogen. According to the journal “Cancer Epidemiology Markers” (August 1, 2017), “from the eastern to the western border of a time zone, social time is equal whereas solar time is delayed, producing increased discrepancies between individuals’ social and biological circadian time. Accordingly, western time zone residents experience greater circadian disruption and may be at an increased risk of cancer.” Studies have shown these cancers to include non Hodgkin’s lymphoma, cancers of the stomach, liver, prostate, esophagus, breast and colorectum. There is an overall 3 to 4 percent increase in cancer risk for every five degrees west within a time zone. Time zones are arbitrary so it is surprising that cancer rates can vary on either side of each time zone; circadian disruption appears to be the association. DST is the same as being on the western border of a time zone so a permanent circadian disruption may increase overall population cancer rates.
Studies also have found that cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, diabetes, and obesity are increased at the western edges of time zones (Journal of health Economics, May 2019).
There is a strong lobby in favor of permanent DST. The argument for more time to enjoy sunshine after work is at the cost of sunlight in the morning. Farmers do NOT like DST because the disruption in sun time affects the farmers’ work: animals continue to remain on sun time. Economic performance is also decreased. In the mining industry alone, a study found a 6 percent increase in workplace injuries on the Monday following the shift to DST. Six percent doesn’t sound like a high number but the severity of these injuries resulted in 2,600 workdays lost (Journal of Applied Psychology September 2009).
The United States first adopted DST during WW1 and ended in 1919 then resumed during WW2 and though ended nationwide, some states continued to observe the time change. Permanent DST was again adopted in the 1970s to try to save energy in the face of the oil embargo crisis. That lasted only a year after some children were killed while waiting for their school busses in the early morning darkness. Researchers have found that there is no energy savings with DST. The use of lighting drops but there is a higher demand for heating and cooling.
There is a funny saying: “Only a fool would believe you could cut a foot off the top of a blanket and sew it to the bottom and have a longer blanket.”
A partial list of organizations supporting permanent ST include The American College of Chest Physicians, National Safety Council, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, National PTA, International Alliance for Natural Time, Society of Anesthesia and Sleep Medicine, and many more.
Hopefully Congress will look at the whole picture and the adverse effects of a permanent Daylight Savings Time on health and well being and adopt a permanent Standard Time for the United States.
Mia Smitt is a nurse practitioner with a specialty in family practice.
