Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 71F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.