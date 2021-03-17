After a year of remote and hybrid learning, area school districts are mostly returning to a full schedule of classes.
But students can continue with remote learning if parents decide they’d prefer to keep their kids at home for the rest of the school year.
The moves come following Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order mandating schools reopen for in-person learning March 15 or after spring break.
In the Amphitheater School District, schools are easing into the return for a full five days of in-person learning for all grades Wednesday, March 24. On Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, all students will learn remotely with the option of “on campus supervision” for those parents who may not be able to care for their children during the day.
Parents had until March 10 to choose the method of instruction, either “in-person” or “virtual,” but they had to make the choice without knowing what virtual instruction would look like.
Superintendent Todd Jaeger said the district was still finalizing the form of virtual instruction based on the number of students in a specific school, grade level, and classroom.
Jaeger said virtual instruction could take different forms. For example a teacher could check in with a student at the beginning of a period or course and direct them to materials in a Google classroom platform. In another scenario, a teacher could turn on a camera in the classroom and place a student’s face on a Smart Board so they can interact with their peers and participate.
He acknowledges that despite having worked with the City of Tucson, Cox Cable and their foundation to provide students with hotspots, not every family has online or computer resources, so some students may need physical packets of assignments and will work with teachers.
On March 22-23, teachers will work with parents and students to find a virtual learning method that works best for their particular situation, said Jaeger.
Across the 12,000-student district, about 275 students have chosen the remote learning option, which is about 3 percent of about 7,200 who responded, but that number could change as details about the virtual learning options develop. Around 750 students remain unaccounted for after repeated calls and letters, as well as home visits.
Jaeger said they chose full in-person learning as opposed to the hybrid option, recommended by the Arizona Department of Health Services and Pima County Health Department, because spread is not happening at schools.
“Our rates of spread in schools are far below what the rate of spread is out there in the broader community,” said Jaeger.
All teachers will also be returning to campus, except for teachers from Amphi Academy Online.
The district sent out a second survey to about 1,500 employees on their vaccination status. As of Tuesday, March 9, 683 had responded, including 191 who had received only one dose and were almost all scheduled for their second dose, and 22 who were scheduled for their first dose. The district also had 200 employees who said they did not intend to seek out vaccinations.
Jaeger said all they can do is continue “sharing some information about the efficacy of vaccines and how important they are for us to all get them.”
Jaeger believes they are prepared for full in-person learning.
“We now have a solid year of experience under our belt, a solid year of experience of not only, engaging in instructional practices in the way we have been, but also employing and applying all of those mitigation efforts...that we now know have been incredibly successful,” said Jaeger.
To put it in perspective, Jaeger said they sent home hundreds of students, who had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, for a full 14 days and not one caught COVID-19. He attributes this to wearing masking and “all those mitigation efforts, when they are applied with fidelity, as they have been, are going to keep us all safe at school.”
Marana also returning to classroom four or five days a week
The neighboring Marana Unified School District will resume in-person classes on March 22. Pre-K through 8th grade and MCAT High School students will return for a full five days of in-person instruction. PAL preschoolers will attend in-person classes on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. While Marana and Mountain View High School will return to four-day in-person instruction (Monday through Thursday), Friday will be reserved for remote learning for all students while teachers work with remote learners who need extra attention.
Parents still have the option to choose the remote learning option. According to Alli Benjamin, MUSD’s director of Public Relations and Community Engagement, about 80 percent of students in the whole district are participating in-person learning, while the rest are remote.
For students in K-8, Benjamin expects class sizes to match the district’s numbers, but said high schools have reduced the number of students by about 25 to 30 percent. This would mean a majority of the student population would be returning to in-person instruction.
Despite a large number of students returning to class, Benjamin said district leadership has worked with schools to look at all of their spaces as “possibilities for teaching and learning environments” by looking at both indoor and outdoor spaces, creative seating configurations, and removing tables in classes where students do not need them.
“We’re definitely taking a creative approach so that we can accommodate our students,” said Benjamin.
Students in K-8, who chose the virtual option, will participate in pure remote learning, which includes collaborative Zoom meetings, flipped learning, where a student is given the work ahead of time and then rejoins with the teacher afterwards, and teacher support. While high school students in remote-learning will have a combination of synchronous learning, collaborative zooms, flipped learning, and teachers will have time to focus on their remote learners on Fridays, said Benjamin.
Most of Marana’s teachers will also be returning, with few exceptions made, based on health risks, medical conditions and ADA accommodations, said Benjamin.
Marana Unified School District is not tracking teacher vaccinations, but sent out an anonymous, optional survey to all employees on Feb. 1 to see where the district stood in the process of vaccination and explore options to help expedite the process.
Out of the 1,145 responses, 472 employees reported receiving the first dose, eight were fully vaccinated, 173 indicated they did not plan on getting vaccinated and 85 were undecided. The rest had appointments, were pre-registered, or were hoping or trying to get an appointment.
As on Monday, March 15, the Arizona Department of Health Services and Pima County Health Department classify Pima County as having “substantial” transmission and recommend hybrid learning models or reduced attendance for all grades.
However, the district decided to return to full-time instruction after having spoken with families, teachers, and staff who indicated they are ready to return full-time, said Benjamin.
She said the district is ready.
“We have been very proactive with a multi-layered mitigation plan at each of our sites,” said Benjamin. “Without that mitigation plan, I don’t know that we’d be returning full time, but it’s because it’s been so successful, people have been following it. That’s what made all the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.