With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies spread throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments from the region:
Carondelet Telemedicine. Carondelet Neurological Institute is using new telemedicine software and hardware to allow for virtual doctor collaboration, reducing the amount of people in local hospitals that are busy with COVID patients. The new medical technology, Avail Procedural Telemedicine, allows for universal remote access to “clinical and procedural trainings, surgical trainings, collaboration between medical experts during procedures, education, and more.” Carondelet vascular neurosurgeon Dr. Alexander Coon says this new technology decreases the number of people that need to be in the hospital to support a case, being safer both for the patient and the hospital staff. The device is a mobile console that sits in the operating room with two high-definition “pan-tilt-zoom cameras”, plug-ins for external imaging, and a large display monitor. The device is also integrated into the hospital’s IT system for a fast transmission and no lag. On the other end, a healthcare professional out of the hospital can use a tablet or laptop to join a procedure, and even control the camera and imaging views. In December 2020, Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital conducted its first case using the system. During the procedure, more than 50 remote healthcare professionals were able to join the live feed and view the operations from a bird’s-eye view.
Exploration Drones. A team of researchers at the University of Arizona have received a $3 million grant from NASA to develop and test drones that may one day explore the surface of Mars. The team is led by Christopher Hamilton, associate professor at UA’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory. The Rover–Aerial Vehicle Exploration Networks (RAVEN) drones will be tested in Iceland to explore volcanic terrains that are similar to those observed on Mars. NASA’s process for planetary exploration traditionally involved four steps: flyby, orbit, land and rove. Now, the RAVEN team is adding fly to that list. According to UA, a major challenge in exploring young volcanic terrains on Mars is that the surfaces are too rough for a traditional rover to traverse. RAVEN will open new opportunities for exploration by enabling a rover and drone to work together. The drone will provide reconnaissance to scout the best path forward, and even be able to collect and return remote samples that are inaccessible to the rover. RAVEN will also serve as a platform for new technologies such as 3D terrain imaging. In addition, the drones will be equipped with a prototype grabbing device that can pick up rocks and return samples to the associated rover.
“It is a testament to the University of Arizona’s long-standing track record in planetary exploration that NASA continues to trust our experts with finding solutions to some of our biggest challenges,” said UA President Robert Robbins in a press release. “RAVEN is no exception, as this project is part of the bold vision to land humans on Mars in the not-too-distant future.”
New MRI In Oro Valley. Oro Valley Hospital is home to a new MRI machine that is expected to provide a better patient experience, operate faster and will give more information to doctors. Magnetic Resonance Imaging machines use strong magnetic fields to generate images of organs and processes inside the body. This new MRI machine, a SIGNA Artist, is equipped with artificial intelligence technology that allows for faster and more consistent exams. In addition, the machine is able to provide new exams available for the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, knee, ankle and feet. It also provides better imaging for patients with prior joint replacements, and can facilitate “feet-first” exams, which can decrease the feelings of claustrophobia some patients experience while receiving MRIs.
