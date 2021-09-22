As if we do not have quite enough to worry about health-wise, the flu season will be upon us soon. Coughing, head and chest congestion, achy muscles, runny nose…is it COVID, influenza or another viral illness? We often do not know except through laboratory testing. Supportive care (such as rest, fluids, anti-inflammatory medication and TLC) is often the best course for milder symptoms. Sadly, some people can become very ill and require hospitalization and intensive care treatment. For the vast majority of us, prevention is the key.
Prevention is the first defense against both COVID and influenza (flu). Numerous studies in various settings have shown that hand washing is a foremost preventive strategy that costs pennies but saves dollars. Hand washing prevents the spread of viruses and should be done before eating, before and after working with young children, after using the rest room, shopping and handling money…this list could be endless. Masking has been popular in Asian countries (and Asian communities here in the US) for decades. Masks were adopted worldwide during the 1918 Influenza pandemic and now we are again wearing masks to try to prevent the spread of COVID. It is interesting to note that last year’s flu season was lighter, possibly due to increased diligence with preventive measures. Vaccination is an essential component in prevention of disease. Yearly flu vaccines save lives.
Every fall, we see the recommendation that we all get the flu vaccine posted in everywhere from social media to the side of buses. Many people heed the advice and bare their arms for the injection or their noses for the nasal spray to protect themselves and the people around them from the flu and its potential complications. Others reject this and other vaccines, arguing that they don’t need it or they fear it will make them ill or that vaccinations in general are an infringement on their rights. (The right to get sick and possibly infect others?)
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 49% of the U.S population was vaccinated against the 2018 -2019 seasonal flu. This prevented an estimated 4.4 million flu illnesses, 58,000 flu hospitalizations, and 3,500 flu deaths. The 2019-2020 statistics are complicated by COVID survey restrictions as well as illness overlap and are still being evaluated but the CDC estimates that influenza vaccination prevented 7.52 million illnesses, 105,000 hospitalizations, and 6,300 deaths associated with influenza.
The Canadian Cardiovascular Congress presented two studies that the flu vaccine cuts the risk for a heart attack or stroke by 50%. Dr. Jacob Udell led a team of researchers from the TIMI Study Group (“Thrombolysis in Myocardial Infarction,” an Academic Research Organization affiliated with Harvard Medical School) who examined published clinical trials dating back to the 1960s. The trials included 3,227 subjects whose average age was 60 years and half of whom had been diagnosed with heart disease previously. They were randomly assigned to a group which either received the flu vaccine or a placebo and their health status was monitored for the following year.
Those who had the vaccine were half as likely to face the risk of a major cardiac event such as stroke or heart attack and there was a 40% reduction in death from any cause compared to placebo after a year of follow up for those with and without already diagnosed heart disease. The New England Journal of Medicine (January 25, 2018) reported that the risk of having a heart attack was six times higher within a week of a flu infection. The October 20, 2020 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine published a study that evaluated 80,000 adults in the US who were hospitalized with the flu over eight flu seasons (2010-2018) and found that 12% (one in eight patients) developed serious heart complications.
Of interest is an “inflammation connection.” The body’s response to viral and bacterial illness is an inflammatory response—which can be healthy in certain circumstances but deadly if this inflammation causes the rupture of plaque in arteries. This plaque rupture is a major cause of heart attacks and strokes.
Flu symptoms can be similar to COVID symptoms. Fever, shortness of breath, headache, fatigue, sore throat, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle aches can be indicative of either illness and should be investigated if they persist after a day or two. Complications can be serious to life threatening, especially in those over 65, people with chronic illness, and very young children. Testing can determine if either virus is present or quarantine or isolation measures should be taken to prevent transmission.
Flu vaccines are available now. The optimal time to get them is late September-early October in order to get good protection through the flu season (mid October - early March). Most pharmacies do not require an appointment, primary care offices have them, and often vaccine centers are established as the need arises. Vaccination saves lives, prevents serious illness, and fosters community health. The American Heart Association and The American College of Cardiology recommend the flu vaccine for all patients with any cardiovascular disease and the CDC advises the vaccine for everyone over the age of six months.
As a nation we are still woefully under vaccinated against influenza. Senior citizens have the highest vaccination rate. We need to follow the example of our wise elders and get that shot!
Mia Smitt is a nurse practitioner with a specialty in family practice. She recently retired and settled in Tucson She is originally from San Francisco.
