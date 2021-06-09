This past weekend, the Reid Park Zoo offered free tickets for people who came by to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Casino del Sol gave away $20 gift cards to its restaurants for those who would get jabbed. And Pima County has started giving out scratcher lottery tickets worth up to $10,000 at some vaccination clinics.
It’s all part of new efforts to overcome vaccine hesitancy as demand for the vaccine shot decreases and large-scale distribution sites such as the state-run clinic on the UA mall shut down.
“Those events helped boost the vaccinations at those sites, and we will continue to provide extra motivation for people to get their shots and protect our community,” said Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “We’re grateful to our partners for making this happen at a fun summer event for the family.”
The efforts are part of the National Month of Action, which President Joe Biden announced last week. The administration called it an “all-of-America sprint” to reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of U.S. adults with at least one shot by July 4.
According to data from the CDC, 58.1% of Arizona residents age 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of last Friday, June 4. Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said she hopes that state hits that 70% goal, but vaccine hesitancy and decreased demand makes that harder.
“We know that there’s a lot of misperceptions out there about the vaccine,” Christ said last week at a press briefing. “We know that there’s a lot of people who are hesitant and want to see others who have taken the vaccine and see how it turns out for them before they get it. So we’re going to continue to work. We would love to hit that 70% goal by July 4, but we’re going to continue working whether we get that or not.”
Prior to the pandemic, Arizona already had pockets of vaccine hesitancy as one of the few states that allows personal exemptions for vaccinations.
“We’ve been seeing declining vaccination rates in Arizona, so that may play a role in it,” Christ said. “A lot of Arizonans are independent. They want to make these decisions on their own. We’re working on getting that information out and answering individual questions the best that we can.”
Christ said at the State Farm Stadium POD back at the end of March peaked at around 169,000 doses in a week, to about 13,000 doses last week and around 20,000 to 50,000 doses the previous weeks.
With significant drops in vaccine demand, the state is shuttering their state vaccination PODs and shifting their efforts to pop-up events. The University of Arizona POD will close on June 25.
Through the One Community Initiative, state and local health departments have been partnering with faith-based organizations to increase vaccine equity, holding telephone town halls and door-to-door
outreach.
Christ said they are looking at geographical areas that have higher rates of COVID-19 and outcomes of hospitalization or death, but also at various populations where they have identified lower vaccination rates, including veterans, Black adult men, and men between the ages of 18 and 30 who “may not be impacted by COVID-19 but have lower vaccination rates.”
With a stabilization of COVID-19 cases and a steady decline in the rate of transmission since the end of April to 44 cases per 100,000 individuals for the week of May 23, Christ said she hoped the state would not face another spike in cases despite the unknowns of COVID-19 and potential variants.
“What we would hope is that, even if we got a significant number of cases, that our vulnerable populations have been significantly immunized and that would prevent potentially hospitalizations and deaths. So it’s hard to predict,” said Christ. “We do have a significant number of Arizonans vaccinated. It’s not as high as we would like, but we also know that some people will have some immunity. We don’t know how long it lasts but if they’ve recently been infected with COVID, they may have a level of protection, and people haven’t gone completely back to normal, which I think also slows some of that transmission. But it’s always something that we’re on the watch for.”
