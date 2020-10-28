Baseless beliefs practiced with intention are not a solution for what ails us as a nation. Holding fast to false hope founded on political calculation is an invitation to annihilation. Those who embrace the notion of herd immunity are a threat to safe practices. Herd immunity with intention is political and medical malpractice that is endangering everyone.
Sin is compounded and magnified when people are encouraged to follow a path strewn with errant convictions. It is problematic that individuals go astray. It is far worse to lead others astray. Fostering the conditions for herd immunity is a sin.
Instead of taking responsibility, decision makers at the highest levels have fragmented their response. They did the opposite of what the New Testament is all about, which is to notice, to care and to act within our means as a community. Hold accountable the current administration that knew of the threat months before taking minimally effective actions.
Sound decisions and best practices are born when we make an issue about caring for others. That notion applies to individuals as well as those in positions of public trust. Early on the present administration was warned in certain terms that action must be taken without delay to counter the virus that plagues our nation. That advice was dismissed.
The litany of abundant grievances held by those who see our leaders misapplying their authority is known. There is no excuse for advocating arguments that favor herd immunity. Or for those who claim that sparing our economy must come at the cost of failing to spare lives.
Such beliefs amount to careless disregard for the gift of life and the variety of talents that include our ability to discern and apply reason, information and facts. Given the options, it is a mystery that anyone would choose to deny demonstrable truths that have been discovered and communicated.
It is not the pandemic that has undermined our economy and way of life so much as attitudes and policies that undermine sound practices. History records that we make progress when we live in accordance with the knowledge and conscience of our better selves.
We are among few nations that have sufficient resources to reclaim the credibility, stability and continuity of a government founded on life-affirming principles. Discovering and applying therapies to address the pandemic are underway. Eradicating epidemic willful negligence and exploitation is just as worthy of our attention.
I believe that sin is anything that separates us from God and each other. COVID is teaching us that a little separation can bring us together in the effort to save lives. My views apply to all individuals, whether they hold public office or live in a dorm.
Jim Briney is a retired pastor and Oro Valley resident.
