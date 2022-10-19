I understand that everything looks better in the rearview mirror, but Dodger Stadium when I was growing up was heaven.
You could sit out in the leftfield bleachers for $1.50. That was basically the minimum wage back then, so you could go to a game for hour’s pay. Try to do that today when the average ticket price at Dodger Stadium is $260.
My friend Gary Matthews had a car that would run most of the time. We would go to Dodger Stadium and there were a couple places along Stadium Way where you could pull off and illegally park on the dirt so we wouldn’t have to pay for parking. (More on that later.) The walk to the stadium wasn’t that long and we were young. We’d get there early and try to catch fly balls during batting practice.
My two strongest memories of Dodger Stadium during my youth include a time we went and a time we didn’t go.
We were sitting out in left field and Gary suddenly said, “Someday, I’m going to be playing on that field.” A few weeks later, we actually played on that field in the city championship game, but that’s not what he had meant.
A few years later, I sat in the bleachers and watched as Gary was playing left field for the San Francisco Giants. He went on to become NL Rookie of the Year. It sucked that he was with the much-despised Giants, but it was cool that he was on the field. I felt like the nerd sportswriter at the end of the movie “Sandlot.” Gary later played for the Braves and Phillies, but he’s probably best known for his stint with the Cubs, where he was known as “The Sarge.”
Dodger Stadium maintained its sparkle (for me, anyway) for a few decades after that. When my son’s middle-school band was in a competition in Southern California, I flew over to watch him play, then I took him to a Dodger game that night. He had his first Dodger Dog, which used to be a semi-religious experience.
But then came the “steroid era” and I lost interest in baseball. Meanwhile, the Dodgers lost their way. Instead of competing and working hard, they bought their way to championships. (It’s working; they’ve won nine straight National League West titles, but only one World Series.) They’re no longer lovable; they’re insufferable.
Worst of all is that the Dodger Stadium experience has gone to rot. An old friend of mine who lives in LA has attended three to four Dodger games a year for the past several decades. He called me during the summer to tell me that he was done.
He and his wife had gone to a game the night before and it was a complete nightmare. First of all, he had paid $50 online for a parking space. Not a great parking space, just a parking space. But when he showed up at the stadium, he was told that the parking lot was full. He showed them his online receipt, but they just said, “Sorry.”
He had to park off-site and pay for a shuttle to take them to the ballpark. When he tried to file a complaint, there was no one in the customer service office. He initially thought that there might have been a computer mistake that overbooked the parking lot, but then he heard rumors that the parking attendants were allowing drive-ups to park for $20 cash, which would go into the attendant’s pocket.
They finally went to their seats, and he had to look everywhere to find an usher willing to kick out the two people camping in them. Two ushers told him, “Just tell them to move.”
He went to get a Dodger Dog, knowing full well that the Dodger organization had gone cheap and had broken a decades-long deal with Farmer John to save a few pennies. My friend hadn’t had one since before the pandemic, when Farmer John was supplying them. Sure enough, he could tell the difference in taste right away.
He decided to try to kill the taste, but guess what? The mustard dispenser was empty…in the fourth inning! Oh, there was plenty of catsup, but as we all know, people who put catsup on a hot dog will spend time in purgatory in the afterlife.
He then told me a disgusting story about the bathrooms (which I won’t share). He’s done and I’m done.
It’s a shame. It used to be a great place, a shrine to baseball. Now it’s just a shrine to greed and to a lack of pride.
