La Encantada is revving up to welcome several new tenants — True Food Kitchen and the apparel retailers Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny.
Marking its first Tucson location, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages in late-summer 2023 on the second level.
Dr. Andrew Weil — founder and director of the UA’s Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine — founded True Food Kitchen in Phoenix in 2008.
Diners can expect nutrient-rich staples, responsibly sourced proteins, and little-known superfoods in creative and flavorful dishes, as well as thoughtfully crafted cocktails.
“We’re looking forward to adding True Food Kitchen and its cutting-edge wellness menu to our dining options at La Encantada,” said Toby Horvath, president of Town West Realty.
“Our guests — from local Tucsonans to winter visitors and tourists, University of Arizona families and alum — love having healthy dining options that support their active, outdoor lifestyles, and True Food Kitchen meets that demand, especially given the variety of gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and vegan dishes they have available. I think True Food Kitchen is going to quickly become a Tucson favorite.”
The Levi’s Store is slated to open in November.
Tecovas is an Austin-based retailer of cowboy boots and Western-style apparel, while Psycho Bunny will sell its “reimagined classic menswear,” including its trademark 4,000-stitch bunny-embroidered polos.
