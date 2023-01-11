Everyone has their own vision of what it means to be “southwest.” For some it is all cactuses and landscapes. For others, the Southwest is populated with cowboys and horses.
At the Wilde Meyer Gallery this month, owner Betty Wilde is organizing a show that presents a diverse view of the region captured by artists who live there.
“Superb Southwest” opens Friday, Jan. 20, with a public event from 4 to 7 p.m.
While the list of artists is not yet finalized, it will include a mix of paintings and sculptures by such luminaries as Greg Dye, Jeff Cochran, Jess Davila, Brenda Bredvik and Sherri Belassen.
“I just wanted to put together really different and really good pieces of Southwest that are maybe a little unique,” Wilde said. “They’re not your typical Southwest. Some are more usual than others, but there are some really different takes on the Southwest.”
The 20 to 25 pieces of art will be on display in the gallery for approximately three weeks. She expects they will still be showing during the Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Art Walk.
While all the artists share a region as the area from which they work, Wilde said the looks of their pieces vary a lot. Even when they handle some of the same subjects, they offer different interpretations and approaches.
“Some of it is real contemporary. Some artists use really heavy paint with palette knives and just brilliant colors,” Wilde said. “Others are more subtle, but more abstracted.”
Diane Barbee shares saguaros, an iconic Southwest image. While many people re-create the cactuses, Barbee has a unique take on them.
“You think any saguaro is the same, but when you really look at her, she’s added so much extra color and texture,” Wilde said.
Barbee is one of the artists that the gallery represents and on the website, she talks about the processes she uses and the way she draws inspiration from her surroundings.
“I love the brilliant warm light of the Southwest,” Barbee said. “Bold color and dramatic compositions are my constants. I enjoy painting landscapes, still lifes and interior spaces, even the occasional figure. I employ textures of all types and sometimes use drawing on the surface of the paintings. It all adds to the excitement of the piece.”
Davila provides stone sculptures for the exhibition. Wilde said his work includes stylized buffalo and different stone pieces made of such materials as alabaster, sandstone, onyx, limestone and marble. A self-taught artist who grew up in Mexico surrounded by desert and mountains, he explores his own contemporary style experimenting with different mediums.
He describes himself as being inspired by the shape, color and texture of various stones while drawing from his personal experience with the beauty he finds in his surroundings.
Dye is another self-taught artist whom Wilde praises for his use of palette knives to paint with thick oil paint, layering strokes on top of each other. He writes that he “does not think about it, I just react to the paint and the emotional energy within myself.”
His goal, he says, is to convey constant motion, spiritual energy and to show absolute beauty in creating his own personal vision of the Southwest.
Bredvik has always known that art is her calling and she’s found many ways to make a living from it, whether advertising, design, original fine art painting and photography. In the pieces she has on display at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, she reflects the things she likes to do—traveling, swimming, surfing, hiking and skiing. She captures her journeys in her artwork and creates fine art inspired by her life.
Belassen found her way to painting through athletics and aviation. Her father took her flying in his small plane when she was very young, something she identifies as the birth of her artistic journey as she grew to appreciate landscapes, shapes and colors. Then in her teens, she trained for the Olympics as a high jumper, gaining athletic discipline that she said set the stage for her artistic career.
When an injury ended her athletic career, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from Indiana University and began exhibiting in 1989.
“It’s not so much about what I paint, but about the space in which the subject exists,” Belassen said of her artistic philosophy. Her goal is to evoke a feeling of spatial quality with figures who are connected to a space larger than themselves.
The gallery, which will provide light refreshments on Jan. 20, will share entertainment with Jane Hamilton Fine Art next door. Guitarist Doug Shelton will perform outside both galleries.
While the gallery itself has diverse work, this is an exhibition that Wilde said captures the best of what they do.
“We have a lot of contemporary Southwest,” Wilde said. “That’s what we’re best known for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.