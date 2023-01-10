Marching in the Rose Parade means much more than playing instruments for a few hours.
For the Catalina Foothills High School Falcon Band, the school's marching band, it meant a year of endurance training and practices to accompany grand marshal Gabby Giffords down the path in Pasadena on Jan. 2.
“It was really amazing,” said Ruby Wray, a junior flutist. “It’s not something I ever thought I would get to do in my life. Finishing the parade is something I never thought I would be able to do.
“We don’t talk about finishing it, but it’s aerobic. It’s 5 miles. We practiced a lot—for many, many months.”
The band was the 10th entry, after openers Fitz and the Tantrums. To get geared up, they performed at Universal CityWalk and the Tournament of Roses’ Bandfest.
“We were supposed to perform in Disneyland, and we got rained out that day,” said Renee Shane-Boyd, Catalina Foothills High School director of bands. “Part of the band performed at the (Tournament of Roses) president’s ball. It was a real honor to get to play at the president’s ball. It’s an amazing organization, the Rose Parade committee. They have many volunteers and events that they organize.”
Shane-Boyd said it took a wealth of support to get the kids and staff to
Pasadena.
“Many, many parents spent a lot of hours preparing uniforms, jackets and T-shirts to make sure they had everything they needed to be comfortable and successful on the trip,”
she said.
“We had 27 staff members who went. It was a thrill. I’ve done a lot of parades and traveled with a lot of students. It was right up there as a top experience.”
The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America’s New Year Celebration with the Rose Parade presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game and a variety of accompanying events. The association’s 935 volunteer members supply more than 80,000 hours of manpower, which drove the success of 134th Rose Parade, themed “Turning the Corner” on Jan. 2, followed by the 109th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential.
To participate, the Catalina Foothills marching band applied a year and a half in advance with an established program. They needed to show their experience performing in other national events and their capability to travel.
“We were lucky,” Shane-Boyd said. “We are located right next to California. We could travel by bus — and not have delays — and that helped us keep our costs down.”
The Catalina Foothills Marching Band’s resume shows spots in the
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in 2006 and 2019; and travels to England, China, Australia and around the
United States.
Shane-Boyd said she was out of town when she got word that Giffords was chosen as grand marshal. It was after their selection.
“I commented on Facebook that she was a wonderful choice and Amy (Wainscott, president and chairman of the board of the Tournament of Roses) agreed and said we should escort her down the route.
“Our kids got to meet her, which was an incredible experience. We marched in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 17, came back to Tucson and Gabby met us. She spoke to the kids and intermingled with all of them. That was an incredible experience.”
Shane-Boyd said she’s proud of her students’ resilience.
“We talk about kids coming out of COVID now and these kids were resilient and worked hard over time,” she added. “That really paid off for them.”
Freshman trombone player Madeleine Reed said the entire experience was wonderful.
“I think this was a really good
way to start freshman year,” she said with a laugh.
“Being at Universal was amazing. Disneyland was a bit of a bummer because of the rain. Universal was nice because it was the day before the Rose Parade. It was nice and easy. It was a good day.”
Reed explained the 5 miles wasn’t
so bad.
“We practiced a lot and did a lot of endurance training,” she said. “It passed by in a flash. The first mile and a half was hard, but then we got little breaks. It went by smoothly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.