Satori School second-grade teacher Summer Robertson is bringing together her two loves — motorcycling and her workplace — for the sixth Handlebars for Monkeybars fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24.
“My husband and I have been active in the biker community for several years,” she said. “I love what they do for the community, like for veterans, animal shelters, the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. They’re just a great group of people.”
The ride starts at Harley Davidson of Tucson and travels through Picture Rocks to the Circle S Saloon and back into town to see the 1970s-inspired rock band Mother’s Lament perform at Whiskey Roads.
“It’s a really great way to bring the community together,” Robertson said. “We started it at Satori School, but the event has gotten so big that our parking lot isn’t the best option.”
Registration begins at 11 a.m. and, following the national anthem by 17-year-old Mountain View High School student Greg DeLeone, kickstands go up at noon for the ride.
“There will be some music and entertainment, a lot of raffle prizes, donuts and fun for the kids,” Robertson said about the pre-ride activities.
“It’s really cool for the riders and the kids to meet. The kids get to see the people who are supporting their school. Then we take off parade style, so kids get to see the motorcycles.”
Robertson said her husband, JD, plays an integral role in organizing the event.
“My husband has been riding since he came out of the womb,” she said with a laugh. “He and I have been riding together for 10 years or more. He’s definitely my partner in crime. I couldn’t do this without him.”
Through Handlebars for Monkeybars, Robertson is hoping to raise between $8,000 and $10,000 for Satori School. Last year, the ride collected $7,000, which was used to raise the security fence around the playgrounds and put security codes on the gates.
With the 2022 funds, the school would see more shade structures on the playground.
“We want to keep the playground going,” she said. “The kids are so good about taking care of plants outside and taking care of the community. We want them to play, learn and be happy. We need things to keep them thriving and excited about coming to school.
“The kids are planting different flowers right now.”
Robertson said she’s proud to be a member of the Satori School staff and the biker community.
“We have worked as a team to make this event grow bigger ever year,” she added. “It’s a beautiful thing to see. A lot of people have some stereotypical thoughts who bikers are or might be. To see what they’re doing in the community is beautiful.”
Satori Inc. was founded in 1988 to address the needs of under-served children in Tucson, complete with scholarship and discount programs to ensure that the student population reflects the area’s diversity.
Satori School is one of the few preschool, kindergarten and first-grade programs in Tucson that is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
