From pineapple upside down pancakes to barbacoa chile verde benedicts, Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is bringing its creative menu to a second Tucson location.
Snooze will open on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7315 N. Oracle Road.
Prior to that, the restaurant was scheduled to host a soft opening for guests and employees, also known as “Snoozers,” on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. On those days, tips benefited Interfaith Community Services (ICS) & Food Bank and Integrative Touch.
Made up of 120 faith communities, ICS is the second-largest emergency food provider in Southern Arizona.
“We partner with great organizations like Snooze and other corporations around town that allow us to do a lot of things in the community,” said Tim Kromer, director of outreach and partnerships at ICS. He helps lead the organization’s food distribution programs and community partnerships.
In addition to its emergency food services, the nonprofit offers emergency rent and utility assistance, transportation for homebound seniors, self-sufficiency programs and wraparound services for single moms obtaining higher education.
Andrea Dillenburg, director of development and communications at ICS, said an employee at Snooze reached out to the organization about two months ago.
“Someone who works there was familiar with what ICS does, and I cannot tell you how many people we meet in the community that will say (they) needed us at one time,” Dillenburg said.
Kromer said it’s a partnership that works.
“We’re seeing a big increase in folks that we’re serving, the need is great,” Kromer said.
Last fiscal year, ICS served about 55,000 people in Tucson.
“We’re going to expect to serve even more than that,” Kromer said.
“Given the world today, the needs of ICS given inflation and the increased need we’re seeing from people, (the partnership) couldn’t have come along at a better time,” Dillenburg said. “It’s really quite a blessing.”
What started as a dream in 2006 for two Denver-based, “breakfast-loving brothers,” the concept cooks whatever you’re in the mood for with a conscience. With every meal served, the company donates 1% of sales back into the communities in addition to recycling and composting about 90% of its waste.
The revered restaurant concept opened its doors in Tucson in July 2020, amid the pandemic.
Adam Hede, general manager of the new location, was hired in January 2020 as the assistant manager. Prior to the shut down in March 2020, Hede said the Snoozers completed training and were in the process of opening up the restaurant before having to shut it down.
“I didn’t know if I was going to have a job because we didn’t know how long we were going to be closed down,” Hede said.
Snooze contacted him a couple of days later and offered to pay 60% of his salary to “hang tight” and wait.
“This is a testament to how much they care about their people,” Hede said.
The new Snooze location has hired about 75 applicants out of 1,200. Hede said that they’re still receiving applications every day.
The brand was named top 10 for employees who would recommend their job to a friend on Glassdoor for the third year in a row and maintains a commitment to “people, planet, pancakes and profit.”
“We want to take care of the planet with our recycling and composting sustainability efforts but we also want to be involved in the community and help out with schools,” Hede said.
The Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard location does work with the UA’s Compost Cats as a contributing effort toward the company’s goal of diverting waste from landfills. The Oracle location is seeking a compost company that will work with them. Hede said that the multimillion-dollar company pays to have compost done.
“We take time out of our budget to work toward that,” Hede said.
Sustainability matters to Snooze, Hede said, from LED lighting to low-flow toilets and recycled building materials.
“We do what we can to do our part to try to say, ‘We’re doing it here at Snooze, maybe you can make a little bit more effort on your part to do recycling or find a compost or donate wasted food.’ Somehow, some way, if we can make an impact that’s what we want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.