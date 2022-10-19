Kari Lake, a woman who spent her life reading other people’s words through a teleprompter, now wants to be the commander in chief of the Arizona National Guard. That should make every guard, soldier and airman nervous. Why?
Just like she did as a news anchor, she’ll govern by regurgitating other people’s conspiracy theories. She’ll be a mouthpiece for people who see the border as prime real estate for political stunts, turning our soldiers into political pawns. And she already has an example, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who in March 2021, involuntarily activated thousands of guardsmen as a political stunt.
Guardsmen are unique in the military: we serve both state and federal governments. On federal orders, guardsmen become part of the regular military. As such, many guardsmen, including me, deployed to support the global war on terror.
During my 15-month deployment, we were covered by federal law. That law prevented us from losing our jobs, businesses and houses. We collected retirement points, got access to the VA, collected housing allowance and combat pay.
We also had access to the same training as active-duty soldiers and were issued equipment to ensure we could do the job.
But under state orders, those federal benefits do not apply. That means we are not protected from being fired from our full-time jobs, we do not collect retirement points, and we are not considered “veterans” and therefore not eligible for VA benefits. State activation is the equivalent of a break in service. You wear the uniform, but it’s like it doesn’t count. Guardsmen on state orders get paid. But that’s it.
Abbott’s activation grew steadily with Abbott’s re-election campaign to 6,500 troops by November 2021. That state activation, known as Operation Lone Star continues with Abbott bragging about the 10,000 involuntarily activated personnel doing basically nothing, but costing the state nearly $1 billion.
Meanwhile, these guardsmen have lost jobs, businesses, time at college, marriages and 10 of them have lost their lives. They did not get the time they needed to settle things at home; many were activated and found themselves on the border 72 hours later. They did not get reissue, they did not get assigned housing, they did not even get an area of operation with proper toilet facilities. What they did get, and continue to get, is screwed over by their governor.
But hey, Abbott got to show Trump and the Fox News hosts how tough he is.
Now Lake wants to channel that big-shot energy here in Arizona where the National Guard can again become human pawns for the aggrandizement of politicians. Lake, who is unlikely to understand much, but especially not guardsmen, will not treat my fellow soldiers and airmen like human beings.
She already plans to make a big splash on the border, at their expense. If Abbott’s example is anything to go by, it will not be pretty. It will look more like a Russian mobilization — reminiscent of Lake’s most recent political ad featuring Russian soldiers.
But she would be the boss if you vote for her. Bear in mind, she could care less about the guard. Her only constituent lives in Florida. Her only thought is for him. If she gets elected, expect to see guardsmen involuntarily activated as a stunt.
Fellow guardsmen: Do not vote for this empty-headed tool. We signed up to be guardians of freedom, not shiny objects for self-promotion by pea-wits. Take it from an old, fat, retired master sergeant. Lake is a bad boss. If you cannot vote blue, leave it blank.
– Sue Ritz, Master sergeant, retired
Arizona National Guard
