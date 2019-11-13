Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. In this fast-paced comedic play by Ken Ludwig, five actors portray dozens of different characters as the famous detective tackles his most notorious case yet. Can he crack the case before a family curse dooms its newest heir? And for that matter, can you? This plot is designed to keep you guessing just as much as it keeps you laughing. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Black Box Theatre at PCC West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $17. (ASL interpreters are available at the Nov. 14 performance).
Sharon Isbin Guitar. You might have heard Sharon Isbin soloing on the soundtrack of Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning film The Departed. In this show, she’s returning to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for the first time in nearly 20 years to play Troubadours, a guitar concerto by Grammy, Oscar and Pulitzer-prize winning composer John Corgliano. She’s also playing the Prelude and Liebestod, the opening and closing music from Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, the composer’s last major composition. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $35 to $91, with discounts for those under 18.
Tournament of Destruction. Tucson’s only monster truck and demolition derby is coming to down to wreak some havoc and to remind you that sometimes, watching other people wreak havoc is just the catharsis you need to stop yourself from wreaking havoc on your own life. Trucks like “Tuff E Nuff,” Rat Attack,” “Nasty Boy” and “Unnamed and Untamed” will be going all out in a glorious showcase of destruction. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16. Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave. $20 adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and $50 for a family pack (two adults and three kids).
Footprints at the Fox. Ballet Tucson’s ChoreoLab initiative provides budding choreographers with a chance to show their work to new audiences, and audiences to see some of the freshest new pieces in choreography today. Styles including classical ballet, neoclassical and contemporary will all be in the lineup in this show at the Fox Tucson Theatre, and audience members can even vote for their favorite piece. The top three choreographers will get prizes. 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $25 GA.
Managing Marine Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future. Catch a talk by Lynn Massey, a fishery management specialist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, speaking at Magpie’s as part of a series on ocean science. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered in ocean, which works to keep the planet cool, balance the atmosphere’s chemistry and drive the water cycle that brings (or sometimes doesn’t bring) us our monsoon season. It’s worth learning about ways to help all the ecosystems out there stay afloat (or stay sunk, if that’s where they’re more comfortable). 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Magpie’s Gourmet Pizza, 605 N. Fourth Ave. Free.
Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure. If you were one of those kids that always thought history was boring, Clark Norton’s new book just might get you to change your mind. It explores fun questions about the Old Pueblo, like why that Beatles song “Get Back” includes a reference to Tucson, and which one-time New York crime boss spent his last years here. This award-winning journalist has traveled to 120 countries, but has a special love for the weird little city we all call home. Catch him in a discussion about his book at the Arizona History Museum. 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. $5 GA, $4 museum members.
