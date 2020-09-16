A large bee hive has delayed the removal of several trees along Camino de la Tierra near Green Fields School.
The trees are scheduled to be removed by Friday because of public safety concerns.
According to the Pima County Department of Transportation, a group of trees near the school has been identified as vulnerable and needs to be removed. One of the trees has a large bee hive, and the department has treated it and must wait 36 hours before it can be moved elsewhere.
Because of this, the road closure schedule has been moved back slightly. Camino de la Tierra will be closed between Mulberry Tree Lane and Las Palmas Drive on Thursday, Sept. 17, and Friday, Sept. 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow construction vehicles to safely move throughout the work zone. The road will reopen to local traffic after 4 p.m. on those days.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, as emergency vehicles will have the roadway blocked.
For more information, visit the county’s transportation webpage.
