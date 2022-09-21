Ask a former softball or baseball player, of any age, what position they played back in the day and you’ll almost always get a quick, definitive answer. Shortstop. Catcher. First base. Occasionally, but not very often, you’ll get an answer that comes with options — corner outfield (left field or right field, but definitely not center field).
This isn’t necessarily a good thing. With the proliferation of club teams and year-round play in one sport, kids are pigeonholed into one position early on and discouraged — if not outright banned — from experimenting with other positions. (Can you imagine a travel-team coach saying to his players, “Hey, in today’s tournament, just for fun, let’s have everybody play a brand-new position and see if you like it.” Yeah, right.)
Fortunately, no one ever told Carlie Crook that. Or if they did, she wasn’t having any of it. The senior setter on the Mountain View volleyball team has done it all in her Mountain Lion career.
She has played outside hitter, right side hitter, middle blocker and now, perhaps the toughest position of all to master, setter. The only position not mentioned is that of libero, an important spot that subs in a good defensive player and passer when one of the taller front-line players rotates to the back row. There is no doubt that she could fill that role, as well, but it would make her a part-time player and the Lions need her on the court at all times.
With such versatility, one might expect her to play more than one sport for Mountain View. “I always used to play (multiple) sports,” she explained. “I played soccer for a long time and I did basketball, but when I got to high school, I decided to focus on one sport and give it my all.”
Her coach, Mikayla Suba, is effusive in her praise, saying that Carlie “exudes greatness on and off the court. She is positive, the biggest cheerleader for her teammates, a natural leader, and a phenomenal athlete.”
She is an outstanding student, holding a near-perfect 3.98 grade-point average while also excelling in orchestra and choir. She said her favorite class this year is anatomy, which should help her next year, when she hopes to study biology at Brigham Young University. But right now it’s her final high-school volleyball season and she wants to make the most of it.
At press time, the Mountain Lions were off to a tough start, going 2-3 in their first five matches. But, with the season stretching into the last week of October, they certainly have time to turn things around and make a run at the state playoffs. They’re in a tough region, along with perennial state qualifier Ironwood Ridge and always-tough Catalina Foothills.
With this many things going on in her life, she can’t possibly have time for a job, right?
Turns out she has what is described as a side hustle as a baker. Yes, a baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.