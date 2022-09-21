Artist Casonti McClure considers artists pied pipers who share their explorative desires.
She said she hopes these leaders will attract art lovers to La Encantada for Southern Arizona Arts Guild’s year-long Community Arts Fest in the Catalina Foothills.
“We’re inviting the community to come and play with us,” she said.
“The mystique of art or artists is, ‘Oh, I can’t do that. I don’t have a creative bone in my body.’ We really want to dispel that theory. It’s an experience that everybody should have. Everybody can create if given the opportunity to try.
“This isn’t just an art lesson, however. It’s an ongoing experience.”
The event is in tandem with Southern Arizona Arts Guild’s 20th anniversary. The idea was born through conversations between McClure, SAAG past president, and Jill Harlow, La Encantada general manager.
“I am thrilled with the idea and the concept,” McClure said.
“In the spring, Jill and I were talking and thought it would be fun if SAAG could do something at La Encantada. I started pondering that idea. I was raised in an artful environment. My mom was an artist, and we were part of the Southern Arizona Arts Guild. It’s a community. I really wanted to focus on La Encantada being a community center.”
Harlow agreed, she added, seeking to create a community environment with fun activities and encouraging people to have group experiences. That is embodied by the monthly yoga get togethers on the third Friday, and the Community Arts Fest.
“We love this collaboration with the Southern Arizona Arts Guild and look forward to growing the program to provide even more opportunities for the community to share creative ideas here at La Encantada,” Harlow said.
The event kicked off on Sept. 17 with Day of the Dead Print Making in the open-air shopping center’s courtyard.
The upcoming themes are mask creations with John Staiano on Oct. 15; card creations with Lawrence Peters on Nov. 19; ornaments for the center’s tree with Gillian Allard on Dec. 17; mural painting on canvas with Lynn Pass on Jan. 21; clay art with Russell Kahn on Feb. 18; chalk art with Pass on March 18; recycle sculpture with Nancy Kozlik on April 15; solar print with Bijou D’Arpa on May 20; costume/hat creation with an instructor to be named soon on June 17; and collage experience with McClure on July 15.
For the Oct. 15 program, guests will design their own masks for Halloween or for a decoration.
“I collect masks,” McClure said. “When I go traveling, I like to bring back masks. Masks are a cultural thing. I got the love of masks from my mom.
“We had a 14-foot-high wall in Foothills Mall and this whole wall was dedicated to masks from Africa, Mexico, Indonesia, all over the world.”
In November, guests will learn to repurpose cards.
“A lot of the things we’re doing are recycling projects,” McClure added. “They can go home, enjoy what they did at each workshop and create more art.”
She is especially looking forward to the January offering.
“I saw a space downstairs and I wanted to run a large piece of canvas around it and paint on it,” she said.
“Several artists will be there to help guide people to add their part to the mural. I’m hoping we’re going to find a window or space in the mall where we can leave it, so everyone can come by and visit the artwork.”
McClure is a retired dance teacher and a painter. For 48 years, her family owned the Berta Wright Gallery Shops, one of the first gallery shops in a mall. In this case, it was Foothills Mall.
“I taught in the public schools for 16 years,” she said. “I taught contemporary ballet and jazz. One of the things I loved doing was teaching choreography. I always said choreography is like painting in three dimensions. Since I’ve retired, I’ve been painting in two dimensions.”
SAAG’s official 20th anniversary party is 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Lodge on the Desert, 306 N. Alvernon.
