Nogales High School graduate Demetrio Crisantes has committed to the Arizona Diamondbacks, after being picked in the seventh round of the MLB draft on Monday, July 18.
The 17-year-old former shortstop for the Apaches received a $425,000 signing bonus, well above the draft slot’s estimated value.
Crisantes, who bypassed his scholarship with the University of Arizona Wildcats, said the UA’s coaching staff was extremely supportive of his decision and excited for his new journey in pro-ball. Prior to committing to the UA back in August 2021, other West Coast programs were also in the running including his second choice Oregon State, Washington State and ASU.
“I wanted to be in the PAC 12 Conference,” Crisantes said.
The infielder carries the torch of the Apaches’ baseball legacy, coming out of the Nogales National Little League pipeline, a top community program in Southern Arizona.
“Parents are doing everything possible to make sure the kids are going to tournaments at a young age, and it’s helping them when they get to high school,” 2006 NHS grad Rafael Valenzuela Jr. said in a direct message on Twitter.
A few notable players to come from the high school that Crisantes looks up to include Al Cruz, Justin Felix, Kevin Jimenez and many others who have made it to college ball and the pros.
“Just being a part of that group now and being a role model for the little kids means a lot to me,” Crisantes said.
Valenzuela, who played under Oscar Favela and Freddie Hernandez, said the school has such a strong program because of its supportive community.
“Nogales is a baseball town through and through,” Valenzuela said.
Many Nogales baseball fans can recall NHS pitcher Gil Heredia, who led the Apaches to their state championship title in 1981 and the Arizona Wildcats to College World Series championship in 1986 before playing for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics.
Valenzuela, who played second base for the UA under Andy Lopez from 2008 to 2010, is a manager for the Florida Complex League (FCL), the Tampa Bay Rays’ rookie team. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals back in 2006 but opted to play his freshman season at Cochise College.
His advice for the D-backs’ new rookie is to take care of himself and ask many questions.
“There’s going to be days that you don’t want to do it, but it’s what you’ve been working for so always look for the positives,” Valenzuela said.
Crisantes finished his senior season with stellar stats as a lead hitter, batting .485, with 26 RBIs, seven home runs, 15 doubles and four triples. He was also named Arizona Player of the Year by Prep Baseball Report.
The Apaches ended their season 31-4 and second place in the state 5A championship.
“It was a team effort, since the last time we lost in 2021 we all started hitting the gym, hitting, fielding, running more,” Crisantes said. “We put the extra work in and it showed when we made it to the state championship.”
Professional scouts took notice and had been going to watch Crisantes play, but the rookie said he didn’t see much interest until hearing from the Diamondbacks during the draft.
“I got really excited about (my) hometown team here in Arizona,” Crisantes said. He was torn between college or professional but ultimately made his decision.
The new pick has been spending his time at the D-backs’ Spring Training facility in Scottsdale and will begin training for the Arizona Complex League, the major league team’s rookie-level circuit.
One of his goals is to make it to the major league in 4 to 5 years, depending on the organization’s needs, and to help them win no matter what.
“My long-term goal is to be a big leader one day and help this organization win a world series,” Crisantes said.
