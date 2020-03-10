Are you looking to expand the natural environment in and around your house? Look no further than Tohono Chul’s upcoming Spring Plant Sale, held Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22.
The sale will include an extensive offering of both standard and unusual, native, cold-hardy and arid-adapted plants. More than 12,000 species of cacti, succulents, trees, shrubs and flowers will be available for purchase.
Find the sale on the eastern end of the property in the “Propagation Area,” located at 7211 N. Northern Ave. The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Members can attend a preview event Wednesday, March 18 from noon to 6 p.m.
