The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a bank robbery suspect.
Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, deputies responded to the Chase Bank located at 4660 E. Sunrise Blvd. for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, they were informed that an unidentified male had come into the bank and demanded money from the teller.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the teller handed money over to the suspect, who left the bank in a black pickup truck heading southbound on North Swan Road.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 170 lbs, wearing a black sweatshirt with a light colored shirt underneath and black pants.
Detectives have taken over the investigation, and anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call 88-crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.