Welcome to week two of the high school football season, which features a smaller-than-average slate of games.
Last week’s opening salvo featured all six of the programs of the northwest, while this week’s action is a tad—shall we say limited.
The following is the full schedule of games that are kicking off on Friday night, with my handy estimations on how said contests will end. Enjoy the football, even if it requires you to take a trip up to Phoenix or Prescott to do so.
Marana (0-1) at Fairfax (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Location: Fairfax High School (8225 S. 59th Avenue, Laveen)
These two teams met in 2018, with Marana winning, 26-0. The Stampede finished the 2018 regular season with a 7-3 record.
Prediction: Marana wins, 24-17
Canyon del Oro (1-0) at Prescott (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Location: Prescott High School (1050 N. Ruth Street, Prescott)
These two met in week five of the 2018 season in Oro Valley, with the Dorados winning that contest, 35-23.
Prediction: CDO wins, 42-24
Catalina Foothills (0-1) at Cactus High School (0-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Location: Cactus High School (6330 W. Greenway Road, Glendale)
The Falcons and Cobras met in the opening week of the 2018 regular season, with Cactus winning that one, 36-12. The Cobras went 8-4 a year ago, under coach Joseph Ortiz.
Prediction: Cactus wins, 35-21
