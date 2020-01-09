Tucson Senior Olympics Opening Ceremonies. The Senior Olympics are an incredible event that bring together some of the community’s active older adults for a wide range of activities, ranging from powerlifting and basketball to table tennis, bunco and leisure walks. May we all grow into the type of senior citizens who are cool enough to participate in the senior Olympics. At this kick-off event, they’ve got live music, raffles and giveaways, information booths, recognition of the athletes and even an Olympic torch. 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Morris K. Udall Park Laszlo Veres Amphitheater, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Discover Petroglyphs in the Tortolitas. For some people, the start of a new year fills them with a spirit of adventure. For some, a new year full of expectations and the awareness of time passing provokes something more like paralysis or dread. Whether you’re in an adventuring mood or in need of something to get you out of your rut of dread, this hike might be just what you need. It’s six miles long with an elevation gain of 900 feet, but it’s also a chance to look back in time at the symbols of the past and think about a new year as one small (and, if you look at it in just the right light, sort of exciting) step forward. This event is part of BEYOND. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11. Wild Burro Trail, 13810 N. Secret Springs Drive in Marana. Free.
Little One-Inch. Little One-Inch is a Japanese folktale about an elderly couple whose prayers are answered when they find a small baby boy by the roadside. As he grows older, he remains very tiny, and one day, he sets off on an adventure, using a rice bowl as a boat and a chopstick as his oar. He encounters a wealthy lord, a princess and an ogre on his quest, which makes for an excellent story if I ever heard one. Come see this tale performed in possibly the most whimsical of art forms: a puppet show. Red Herring Puppet Studio is putting on this special treat, ideal for ages 3 to 12. 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, and Feb. 2 and 9. Red Herring Puppet Studio at the Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road (between Macy’s and Forever 21). $8.
The Norwegians. This dark comedy tells the tale of two recently scorned women in Minnesota who hire some (very nice and polite) gangsters to kill off their ex-boyfriends in the middle of a brutally cold winter. It’s got the spirit of “Fargo” with the humor of Saturday Night Live, and it will keep you laughing. “It is a tale more of mayhem than of murder. We invite you to laugh along with the twists and turns of this tale and discover that, surely, hell hath no fury like two women scorned,” says director Roberto Guajardo. Preview shows are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays, through Saturday, Feb. 15 (this final date also features a matinee show). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.
DeGrazia Paints the Jungle. They say art imitates life, so it might seem funny that Ted DeGrazia, a Tucson artist who spent much of his life here in the desert, should have such a colorful selection of paintings depicting lush tropical jungles and the cultures of Southern Mexico. But he actually created the dozen paintings in this exhibit, on display at the DeGrazia Gallery for the first time, during his honeymoon with Marion Sheret DeGrazia in Oaxaca, Mexico in 1947. He came ready to paint, and this colorful, impressionistic set of works is the stunning result. On display through Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $8 adults, $5 ages 12 to 18, free for kids 12 and under.
