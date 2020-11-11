La Calavera Catrina. La Calavera Catrina is an exhibit organized by the Denver Botanic Gardens, featuring the work of Ricardo Soltero. His colorful, joyous, larger-than-life skeleton sculptures are some of the most recognizable figures of Dia de Los Muertos, and now they’ll be on display outside of Denver for the first time at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. It’s truly a special sight to see, so treat yourself to a day — or, better yet — night out. The gardens are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but if you’d like to see the exhibit at night, and the gardens lit up with special lighting, evening hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Exhibit is on display through Nov. 29. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $15 adults, $13 students/senior/military, $8 kids 4 to 17 and free for members and kids under 4. Reserve tickets in advance at tucsonbotanical.org.
Picturing 2020: A Community Reflects. Well, what a year it’s been. We won’t rerun a laundry list here of all of the nightmares that 2020 has brought with it, but suffice to say most of us are feeling at least a little bit unstable. At the University of Arizona Museum of Art, they’re hosting an online exhibit full of works depicting the experiences of this year, including isolation, resistance, resilience and hope. More than 150 Southern Arizona artists are featured in an exhibit you can spend an evening scrolling through—and that’s scrolling in a refreshing way that builds community and solidarity, which we could all use now. Visit artmuseum.arizona.edu.
Taco Tuesdays at Hotel Congress. In these darkest of times, there are certain things we can rely on to bring us consistency and comfort. Here in the Southwest, one of the most important examples of these rituals is Taco Tuesdays. And Hotel Congress is putting a special spin on this ol’ standby of an event by teaming up with Rhythm and Roots. Hotel Congress’ outdoor plaza, which normally holds 600+ people, will be limited to 100 people on a first-come, first-serve basis to watch outdoor concerts featuring local musicians. It’s a great chance to support local music, enjoy the cooler weather and make Tuesdays fun again. Show at 7 p.m. doors at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. $8 donation at the door supports the music.
Working From Home: New Commissions From Tucson. MOCA has reopened, with lots of new adjustments and precautions, including requiring facial coverings and social distancing, operating at 50 percent capacity, and more. This exhibit features work from five artists and two poets who currently or recently live, work or quarantine in the area. The fact that there are artists who are taking everything 2020 has thrown at us and making it into art sure does give us hope. And that’s what this exhibit is designed to do: Support creators and underscore the essential work artists and poets do, especially in moments of crisis. MOCA hours are noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 265, S. Church Ave. Free admission through the fall!
