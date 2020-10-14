L
a Encantada Fine Art Market. La Encantada mall is celebrating October—and embracing the cooler weather—with their Fall Fine Art Market, taking place Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25. This showcase of dozens of artists is presented by the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural
Alliance.
According to SAACA, this free artisan market features nationally recognized artists exhibiting throughout the walkways of La Encantada, including jewelry, fiber, ceramics, glass, photography, watercolor, and mixed media.
Due to COVID, the 2020 market will take on a reduced capacity format, to provide a safe outdoor shopping experience. This reduced format includes social distancing, extra sanitization, and mandatory face masks for attendees and vendors.
SAACA (formerly the Greater Oro Valley Arts Council) was created to develop cultivated programming that spotlights local creatives and celebrates unique culture, while providing direct opportunities for artists to make and sell their work. Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. on the northwest corner of Skyline and Campbell Road. Free
admission.
Catalinas Partially Reopen. Numerous trails throughout the Santa Catalinas and the majority of Sabino Canyon are now reopened to the public after being closed by the
Bighorn Fire this June.
But Coronado forest rangers have a message for hikers, trail runners and bird watchers—make sure you know what trails are open before you go.
Trail heads that begin on Pima County land, like Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Ventana Canyon and Bear Canyon are open to the public until they reach the boundary of the Coronado National Forest and/or the burn scar area, said Coronado National Forest Public Information Officer Dorilis Camacho-Torres.
“Some of these trails are not as established as before and people can get lost,” Camacho-Torres said. “Some of the trails might not even be there anymore once you reach the burn scar.”
Camacho-Torres also warns against obstacles like fallen trees or saguaros that may obstruct higher elevation trails in the Santa Catalina Mountains. Furthermore, entering closed trail areas is not only dangerous, it’s against the law. Violators could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor and pay a $5,000 fine and/or six months of jail time, according to Camacho-Torres.
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area also reopened on Sept. 21 as a part of the updated order. However, the visitor center, tram service, restrooms and trash service to certain areas is suspended at this time. Santa Catalina District Ranger CJ Woodard said while these trails may be open, dangers caused by the fire are still present so outdoor enthusiasts should practice caution.
“Hazards still exist in the burn scar and the general forest, so I implore visitors to be safe, heed the signs, and be vigilant,” Woodard said.
Mount Lemmon’s General Hitchcock Highway and many trails in the area are open, but developed recreation sites—like Rose Canyon Lake—and campgrounds remained closed. Closures throughout the Santa Catalinas will remain in effect until Nov. 1 or otherwise rescinded, according to the USDA’s Forest System Trail and Recreational Site Closure Order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.