Late-July monsoon weather offers our community a much-needed break from triple-digit temperatures. It also usually signals the last few weeks of summer vacation and the impending start of a new school year.
While 2020 is far from a typical year, Pima County residents continue to persevere in the face of the worst pandemic this world has seen in more than a century. The spread of the virus appears to be in decline in Arizona as more people mask up and take the potential of transmission more seriously. But that downward trend could turn around in no time as flu season arrives this fall, especially if we start to let our guard down.
In our cover story, Associate editor Jeff Gardner brings us the latest on Pima County’s new COVID-19 testing centers and how they fit in with the county’s new contact tracing program to follow the trail of infections. In other COVID news: we also take a look at a teacher from the Amphi School District currently recovering from a nasty bout of COVID-19 and her feelings on state schools reopening.
Speaking of schools: Reporter Kathleen Kunz gives us an update on the challenges facing school districts as the end of summer vacation arrives during a pandemic and fills you in on the Catalina Foothills School District’s decision to begin the 2020 fall school year with online learning. And don’t miss a guest commentary from the ever-opinionated Tom Danehy, who says the Arizona Interscholastic Association should push back the start of high school sports fall season until it’s safe for kids to play ball again.
We’ve also got stories about the governor’s eviction moratorium and how some activists say more action is needed; some good news with the reopening of the road to Mount Lemmon, which means Tucsonans can escape to Summerhaven once more as long as we can accept some restrictions; a look at a new CD and book compilation featuring some of Tucson’s best known musicians and performance venues.
Finally, University of Arizona journalism intern Mekayla Phan brings us two stories this week: Pima Animal Care Center’s new pilot program is helping Tucson pet owners and their fur babies during the pandemic and downtown’s Screening Room could use a hand, since they haven’t been able to do much since the COVID-19 shutdown arrived.
As always, we appreciate your continued support of our publications. Thanks for reading!
