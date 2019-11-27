Western Heritage Festival. In some ways, it feels like there’s always a Western Heritage Festival going on at Old Tucson. But in this special partnership with the Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation, they’re adding demonstrations from local cultural groups to the normal entertainment mix—and not to mention a visit from Santa Claus. Power from the Past will have early engines, tractors and equipment on display, and they’ll be making ice cream using the engines! The Sonoran Plein Air Painters will hold a “quick draw” competition and selling art. And HA: San Preparatory and Leadership School will sell traditional O’odham food. There’s also a period fashion show, handweaving demonstrations and the release of a new whiskey! Truly the best of the West. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $21.95 GA, $10.95 kids 4 to 11.
Made in Tucson Market. It’s a big weekend for shopping, and you can spend all of it on Fourth Avenue if you’d like. Lots of stores on Fourth are doing Black Friday deals, it’s always a good idea to shop local on Small Business Saturday, and they’re wrapping up the weekend with this special market. The space brings together local artists to swap art tips and sell their wares, while also giving community members a chance to meet some of the people who make Tucson beautiful face-to-face. All merchants at the market must be Tucson residents who make their goods locally, so you can feel extra good about knowing exactly where your money is going (not far). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Historic Fourth Ave.
Sonoran Glass School Winter Open House. Curious about the art of glassblowing? Want to watch some handblown ornaments getting made right before your eyes? For that matter, want to try out making your own glass ornament or snowflake? Head over to this open house to do some learning, Christmas shopping and general fawning over this fascinating, beautiful art. You can tour the studios, gallery and sculpture garden, and, if you make any purchases, know that your proceeds support glass art education in Southern Arizona. And who knows, maybe you’ll fall in love with torchworking, ornament-designing or glass orb-creating. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St. Free.
Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles. Another week, another chance to cheer on our hometown hockey team! While eagles might be known for being more majestic in the air, roadrunners are speedy on the ground, and that’s exactly where this game will be played. Get tickets for just $12 bucks with the promo code “Tuesday” for the Tuesday night game. And Wednesday, enjoy the $2 hot dog special. If you caught the game on Wednesday, Nov. 23, redeem your tickets at the box office and get buy, one, get one free tickets. Go Roadrunners! 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $12 to $61+.
Jesus Christ Superstar. So, you know the story of Jesus Christ. But if you don’t know this show, then you probably don’t know the story of Jesus Christ through Judas Iscariot’s eyes, whom I think we can all agree does not have a great reputation as far as that whole story goes. This cult classic, with a worldwide fanbase and a number of classic bangers (Gethsemane, anyone?), is coming to town through Broadway in Tucson, so you know they’re going to put on a good show. Lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 8 with shows at various times. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $25 to $125+, with discounts for seniors, military and students.
