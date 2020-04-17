Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the links to read more.
Limited drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available via Walgreen's at their 10315 E. Broadway Blvd. location, the company reported Friday. An appointment will be based off the results of the questionnaire. Testing will be available at no cost. The Broadway location was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with Walgreen's.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona hit 4,507 as of Friday, April 17, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 819 of the state’s confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 169 people statewide, including 51 in Pima County, according to the report.
The University of Arizona announced furloughs for most of its nearly 15,000 employees, set to take place beginning May 11 through June 30. The news comes as the university expects millions of dollars in revenue loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Tucson is rolling out a new program today using local hotels to provide shelter and isolation for the homeless exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who are at high risk for contracting the disease. The program currently has a total of 315 rooms, split between two hotels.
Local business owners have been left stranded after the Small Business Association announced their rescue loan program ran out of money on Thursday, April 16. The SBA’s $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a part of the $2.2 trillion CARES act approved by Congress in late March to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Marana High School senior Matthew Glasshoff looked through a collection of monologues for this year’s Shakespeare competition, he was searching for a role he’d never before played. Little did he know his performance would put him in the running for a national title. Watch his performance on YouTube and cast your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.