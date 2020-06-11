uh.png
After the Pima County Sheriff's Department ordered several neighborhoods in the Catalina Foothills to evacuate due to the encroaching Bighorn Fire, U-Haul announced they are offering 30 days of free self-storage and container usage to impacted residents.
They are offering these free services at six locations throughout the greater Tucson area.

“As the Bighorn Fire continues to spread, people are now having to leave their homes and may need a secure facility to store their valued belongings,” said Billy Longenbaugh, U-Haul's Southern Arizona president. “We want our neighbors and the City of Tucson to know that we’re here to help. Any displaced families needing free self-storage for one month can make use of our disaster relief program.”

The participating locations are:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marana

7701 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road

Marana, AZ 85743

(520) 293-1627

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Automall

4655 N. Oracle Road

Tucson, AZ 85705

(520) 575-5373

U-Haul Moving & Storage at East Speedway

5533 E. Speedway Blvd.

Tucson, AZ 85712

(520) 575-5376

U-Haul at Grant Road

3555 E. Grant Road

Tucson, AZ 85716

(520) 575-5364

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ina Road

4040 W. Ina Road

Tucson, AZ 85741

(520) 575-5380

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Tucson

450 N. Freeway

Tucson, AZ 85745

(520) 777-9159

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.