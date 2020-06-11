“As the Bighorn Fire continues to spread, people are now having to leave their homes and may need a secure facility to store their valued belongings,” said Billy Longenbaugh, U-Haul's Southern Arizona president. “We want our neighbors and the City of Tucson to know that we’re here to help. Any displaced families needing free self-storage for one month can make use of our disaster relief program.”
The participating locations are:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marana
7701 N. I-10 EB Frontage Road
Marana, AZ 85743
(520) 293-1627
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Automall
4655 N. Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
(520) 575-5373
U-Haul Moving & Storage at East Speedway
5533 E. Speedway Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85712
(520) 575-5376
3555 E. Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 575-5364
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Ina Road
4040 W. Ina Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 575-5380
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Tucson
450 N. Freeway
Tucson, AZ 85745
(520) 777-9159
