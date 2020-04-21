Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 5,251 as of Tuesday, April 21, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 963 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 208 people statewide, including 65 in Pima County, according to the report.
According to NASA, the OSIRIS-REx space probe captured the closest-ever images of the asteroid Bennu earlier this month. The images, taken only 200 feet from the asteroid's surface, show the rocky terrain that the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft plans to capture a sample of on Aug. 25.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security received authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service to provide what is called "Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits. The program will give households food benefits equal to one free breakfast and one free lunch for each eligible child.
Mobility company Ability Center recently began installing plastic shields in their vehicles in order to protect their handicap clientele during transportation. The barriers keep the cabin and the driver separated and help reduce exposure to dangerous airborne particles.
Hughes Federal Credit Union in Tucson has announced that they are opening up their Business Partner Program for their Checking PLUS customers. This will provide the benefit of reaching potential customers without having to pay hefty advertising fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.