Winter Wanderland. The Tucson Botanical Gardens is hosting an all-new holiday experience that improves upon one of their most beloved annual traditions, the luminaria nights. “Wanderland: A Holiday Garden Stroll” allows guests to walk through the gardens, twilit by 3,000 luminaria lights, over a dozen Korean lanterns, 400 poinsettias, and an array of colorful LED lights. The evenings will also include Santa’s Mailbox and a poinsettia Christmas tree, and the whole festivity will be filled with a festive playlist of holiday music thanks to a collaboration with KXCI Community Radio. With the way this year’s been, we owe it to ourselves to go hard for the holidays! Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3. Open the evenings of Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.
Outdoor Concerts at Little Anthony’s Diner. In 2020, maybe more than ever, aren’t we all longing to return to simpler times? Times when couples shared a milkshake from across the table at the town diner? When social media hadn’t taken over our lives? When there wasn’t a global pandemic? Ahh, those sure were the days, weren’t they? Well, these shows give you an opportunity to hearken back to the days of yore. Call ahead to reserve a reservation, then pull up to enjoy the classic car hop, live music and some good old fashioned diner food. Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Free.
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival. We’re having a hard time even coming up with a phrase as peaceful and soothing as the “Japanese art of flower arranging,” which is just what Ikebana is. So if the stressors and pressures of this year are getting you down, this opportunity to stroll through Yume Japanese Gardens and marvel at dozens of signature floral compositions is probably just what you need. You’ll see a variety of styles, and even if you know nothing about Ikebana, you’ll see lots of beautiful flowers in a serene environment. Hightail it over there to get some peace of mind, stat! 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29. Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $16 GA, $5 for kids under 15, $10 for members. Includes entry to the whole garden.
Wee Winter Wonderland at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures. Physicists have been trying to solve this conundrum for years: How is it that the miniature versions of things, though they take up less space, somehow contain more cuteness? Think of a Christmas tree? Cute, right? Now think of a tiny little two-inch tall Christmas tree, all decorated and lit up? SO CUTE. Lucky for us that our local miniature museum goes so big for the holidays, by going so small. The exhibit depicts holiday traditions from across the world and throughout history every year, and this year they’ve added a “Home for the Holidays” section to their website too, complete with crafts, recipes and holiday playlists. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays starting Nov. 25. Bring your mask and make reservations in advance. Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $7 students and youth ages 4 to 17. Free for kids 3 and under.
