Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped over 58,000 as of Tuesday, June 23, after the state reported 3,591 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 6,089 of the state's 58,179 confirmed cases.
From the Arizona State University Cronkite School for Journalism, guidelines for how Arizona school districts can safely reopen for the fall have been released, but at least some parents – and teachers – are questioning how safe it will be. Administrators also wonder how to pay for implementing the changes.
During today’s budget meeting, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to allocate more than $380,000 to tourism-related agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.