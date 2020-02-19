Tucson Roadrunners vs. Stockton Heat. Head on down to the hockey rink for this week’s home games! Friday is 1, 2, 3 Night, with $1 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs and $3 beers, plus the T-Mobile 55+ night. On Saturday, the Roadrunners will be wearing their Kachina jerseys, and the first 1,000 kids (ages 14 and under) to arrive will receive their own free Roadrunners Youth Jersey! Save your ticket for the Saturday game, and, once the Roadrunners win, redeem it at the Tucson Arena box office to get a free ticket for Wednesday Feb. 26. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $12 to $61+.
Puzzling the Past: Fossils, Minerals, and Meteorites. Planetariums are places where we look at celestial bodies thousands of lightyears away. This new exhibit at Flandrau explores the Earth’s geologic history, giving us the opportunity to look at events that happened thousands of years ago. See a giant T-Rex skull, gems and minerals and trilobites while you learn about everything from the dawn of life to the rise and fall of the dinosaurs. Test your wits with hands-on puzzles throughout the exhibit. Exhibit opens Friday, Feb. 21 at the Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. $16 adults, $12 kids 4 to 17/senior/military/college students, free for kids 3 and under.
Cat Meditation Class. Have you been to El Jefe Cat Lounge yet? For cat lovers, it’s three stories of cuddly bliss. The lounge partners with Hermitage Cat Shelter to bring healthy, even-tempered cats to hang out with the public. If you fall in love with one while you’re visiting, they’re all up for adoption! Come have your kitty cuddles with a side of mindfulness at this event, where you can meditate right alongside the stars of the show. Bring a yoga mat or blanket (or rent one while you’re there). And hey, maybe you’ll find your Nirvana in a cat and end up taking one home. 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3024 N. Campbell Ave., Ste. 141. $20.
TMC Sunrise at Old Tucson Trail Run. There’s something uniquely hopeful about getting up early and actively watching the sun rise. Like forcing yourself to do this combination of living in the moment and looking forward to the day ahead. So, watching the sunrise at Old Tucson is like living in the past, present and future all at once, right? There’s a four-mile trail run, or a one-mile version, both of which take you through the dusty Main Street of Old Tucson Studios. Then, enjoy free admission to the park for the day! First race starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road. $50.
Philabaum Gallery: Tapestries in Glass. If you think about it, much of art is just the work of making things look like other things—making paint look like a tree, for example, or making copper look like the shape of a person. But Montana-based artist Richard M. Parrish’s tapestry panels, bowls and trays are especially good at making glass look like fabric. He uses linear patterns of glass strands to bring softness to a hard medium and explore the intersection of the organic and geometric. Come see some of his gorgeous work on exhibit at the Philabaum Gallery, on display through May. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Philabaum Glass Gallery and Studio, 711 S. Sixth Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.