Southern Arizona Transportation Museum Halloween Party. Everybody loves some good free family fun, but it’s increasingly hard to come by one event with all three parts these days. Free with your family? Probably not that fun. With your family having fun? No way that’s free. But there is a way! A way where even parking is free! Just head on over to the Transportation Museum this Saturday for some games, candy and midday fun. There’s a costume contest at noon, plus a fun farm choochoo. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.
Halloween Festival and Crafts Fair. The theme of this festival over at the Tuxon Hotel is Diagon Alley, which should be enough to perk up the ears of even casual Harry Potter fans. (Ollivander’s, anyone? How about Flourish and Blots or Gringotts Wizarding Bank?) With live bands, a car show, costume contests, and jugglers, this event offers plenty to do and see to get you ready for Halloween. 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway.
Mischief Night at Valley of the Moon. We all know and love Halloween, but do you know about Mischief Night? It’s a night where ordinarily well-behaved folks stir up some trouble – most famously in 1938, when a radio program broadcast H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” like it was a live news broadcast. People panicked, the radio station apologized, no humans were abducted by aliens, and now it gives us a good laugh. At Valley of the Moon, they’re celebrating with some special showings of their current show, Haunted Ruins and the Polka Dot Hex. Shows start every 20 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road. Bring a group of 20 for $145, or $130 for members.
Halloween at the Loft. John Carpenter’s “Halloween” (1978) is one of the most successful independent films ever made, and it’s got all the hallmarks of a 70s horror: dumb teenagers, an ominous soundtrack and lots of stabbing! The Loft is doing its best to keep all the spookiness on screen by requiring all guests to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test, and also to wear masks. Michael Myers’ victims might not be safe, but you will be! 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8, or $6 for members.
