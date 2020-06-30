Multiple fire engines responded to a house fire on Bovino Place at approximately 1:45 on Tuesday afternoon. Flames engulfed the back end of the building and resulted in a black plume spreading across the foothills neighborhoods and nearby Ina Road.
While onlookers gathered on the adjacent Mona Lisa Road, fire crews blocked off Bovino as they worked to contain the blaze.
This article will be updated as more information surfaces.
